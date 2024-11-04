Saquon Barkley uses acrobatic runs to power the Eagles to a four-game winning streak after their bye

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley’s wicked run defied gravity. The former high school high jumper used a reverse leap over the head of a defender to get a first down, a spontaneous, stupendous feat that left the Eagles — and much of the sports world — gobsmacked.

Barkley went high, then chalked up the move to a higher power.

“Sometimes,” he said, “you just gotta let go and let your God-given instincts take over.”

Philadelphia (6-2) has learned through eight games it might be best for coach Nick Sirianni to let go and trust Barkley to take over the offense.

At his best, Barkley’s play has risen to the ranks of best in the NFL, and his otherworldly runs have made him one of the best free-agent signings of the offseason.

Barkley’s performances over the last four games — including 199 total yards and two TDs in a win over Jacksonville — are a critical reason why the Eagles have won four straight games since their bye.

“We knew he was special. Just when you’re preparing to play against special players in this league, they tend to take so much of your time up of you thinking about them and you preparing to stop them,” Sirianni said. “I think when you’re around him on a daily basis it’s safe to say, yes, that he’s even more special than I could have even imagined.”

Yes, the Eagles have feasted on a schedule that went heavy on some of the worst teams in the NFL, but it’s how they’ve corrected some early-season flaws that made them a threat again in the NFC.

The Eagles seemed a bit like a Barkley run through the first four games of the season — headed backward.

Now look at the Birds — they’ve taken a Saquontum Leap forward.

Jalen Hurts was a turnover machine, with four interceptions and five fumbles in the first four games. Over the last four, no turnovers, six passing touchdowns and six rushing scores. After scoring three touchdowns in the season opener, Barkley was limited to 28 total carries in consecutive games against Tampa Bay and Cleveland. He has since ripped off three straight 100-yard rushing games, including 159 yards against the Jaguars.

The Eagles even scored their first points in the first quarter this season.

Up next are games against Dallas and Washington that should go a long way toward deciding who wins the NFC East.

What’s working

The offense. Hurts has found his groove, Barkley is perhaps the best running back in the NFL and the Eagles have sliced their turnovers since the tough first four games to make them a force in the division. The Eagles are third in the NFL in rushing offense and tied for second in rushing touchdowns.

What needs help

Short yardage. The Eagles were hailed the last two seasons for their “tush push” play that led to nearly automatic first downs and touchdowns.

But their short-yardage gambles have missed in critical times this season, and the failures were on full display against Jacksonville.

The Eagles went 0 for 2 on fourth down, choosing to try to extend drives instead of going for field goals inside of 45 yards. They also failed three times on 2-point conversion attempts, including twice when Hurts was stopped on the tush push.

“You can’t overreact to a play that’s had as much success as that’s had the last three years,” Sirianni said Monday. “So we have a ton of confidence in it.”

That's how a 22-0 lead in the third quarter became a 28-23 win secured only by Nakobe Dean's game-saving interception in the end zone.

Stock up

Barkley. He's the highest-paid running back in franchise history and — on a day when the franchise's career leading rusher in LeSean McCoy was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame — he could turn out to be the best one ever out of the backfield.

Barkley already has topped 1,000-plus scrimmage yards for the season, just the third Eagles player since the 1970 NFL merger to reach that milestone in the first eight games, joining McCoy (2011 and 2013) and Brian Westbrook (2007).

He also joined McCoy in 2011 (1,009 yards and 11 TDs) as the only Eagles players to have 1,000 or more scrimmage yards and eight-plus TDs through the first eight games of a season.

He's the third Eagles player to rush for 100-plus yards in three straight games, joining Westbrook (2006) and Wilbert Montgomery (1978, ’79 and ’81). He is the first Eagles player with five 100-plus yard games through eight games since McCoy in 2013 (seven).

Stock down

Sirianni. He jaws with fans. His quizzical play-calling leaves points on the table. It took some cajoling from players to run the ball more. Is he too passionate? Too arrogant? Does he pander too much?

Sirianni absorbs his share of fair criticism — it's hard to imagine all his coaching misfires wouldn't have cost the Eagles against a team better than the Jaguars.

There's room for improvement on the sideline. Here's the issue for all the Sirianni haters, though: He wins. With three playoff appearances, a Super Bowl trip and now a four-game winning streak, Sirianni's hot seat has turned as cool as a park bench on a crisp fall day.

Injuries

The Eagles lost 1,000-yard wide receiver A.J. Brown to a knee injury. Brown's injury did not appear to be serious, but he already missed three games this season with a hamstring injury.

Sirianni said Monday that Brown was in “good spirits” but had no further update on his receiver's condition.

Key number

28-43 — The Eagles have bolstered their record by playing some of the worst teams in the NFL. Their last three opponents — the Jaguars, Bengals and Giants — have a combined eight wins. The second-half schedule toughens up, with two games against Washington and matchups with Baltimore and the Rams on tap.

What’s next

The Eagles can't afford a slipup as they head to Dallas on Sunday to play the 3-5 Cowboys. Get past that rival and a Thursday night showdown with Washington looms with first place in the NFC East potentially at stake.

Dan Gelston, The Associated Press