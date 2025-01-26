Saquon Barkley contract details: How much Eagles are paying star RB in 2024, beyond

Saquon Barkley took little time becoming one of the top running backs in the league. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in his first NFL season with the New York Giants.

Injuries derailed much of the next three years for Barkley. He played in just 28 out of 48 possible games in that span before a resurgent 2022 season in which he made his second Pro Bowl. Barkley was eligible for an extension after the 2022 season but the Giants opted to place the franchise tag on him. That kept him in New York for at least one more year.

After a slightly down season compared to 2022, the Giants had the choice to re-sign Barkley or let him walk in free agency in 2024. Ultimately, Barkley tested the open market and signed with NFC East rival Philadelphia.

Barkley's enjoyed a career year with the Eagles and became just the ninth running back in NFL history to reach 2,000 rushing yards in a single season, doing so in 16 games. He earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career in recognition of his impressive season.

Here's what to know about his contract with the Eagles.

Saquon Barkley contract details

Barkley signed a three-year contract with the Eagles for $37.75 million and $26 million guaranteed. Here's an overall look at his contract, per OverTheCap:

Length: 3 years

Total value: $37.75 million

Average annual value (AAV) : $12.58 million

Guaranteed money: $26 million

OverTheCap's numbers show he counted just $3.8 million against the Eagles' salary cap in 2024. Next season, that number goes up to $7.46 million and up again to $9.38 million in 2025.

Philadelphia tacked on four void years to Barkley's contract. That means he will count $20.36 million against Philadelphia's salary cap in the 2027 NFL season, even though he'll be able to sign elsewhere.

NFL's highest-paid RBs

Despite testing the market recently, Barkley is not the highest-paid running back in the NFL by some categories. He has the most guaranteed money at $26 million but by AAV, that title goes to San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey. He signed a two-year extension to bring his AAV to $19 million.

By total value, Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs leads the NFL at $48 million over the duration of his four-year contract also signed in the 2024 offseason.

Here's the top 10 running back contracts by AAV, guaranteed money and total contract value.

