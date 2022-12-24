Santa Norad tracker: How to follow Father Christmas around the world and see if he has delivered presents yet

Screengrab of Norad’s Santa tracker (Norad Santa)

Santa Claus will deliver presents all around the world on Christmas Eve- and you can track the journey using the NORAD Santa Tracker.

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, tracks Father Christmas’s journey around the globe and estimates his position on a GPS map.

Here’s how you can follow along with Santa’s journey:

Around nine million people visit the NORAD website to see Santa Claus’s trip. It is the most popular way to see his whereabouts, and the site has plenty to keep eager children amused until his journey begins.

While the US-based organisation normally monitors aerospace in event of nuclear attack, since 1958 it has also had a Christmas tradition of tracking Santa.

Their tracker can be accessed here.

However, Google also has its own Santa tracker, which also has games for children, which can be accessed here.

What route does Father Christmas take?

Santa’s journey begins from the North Pole at around 9am GMT. To deliver all of his presents, he has to visit 390,000 homes per minute - or 6,424 per second.

He’ll start in the South Pacific, with his first stop to the Republic of Kiribati, before heading to New Zealand and then Australia.

The UK will be further down the list in Western Europe, after he’s been to Asia and Africa.

After delivering to the good boys and girls of Great Britain, he’ll fly over to Canada, the USA, Central and South America.

However, NORAD points out that only Santa knows his route, which means it cannot predict where and when he will arrive at specific houses.