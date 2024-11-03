Santa Clara opens season at home against Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Santa Clara Broncos

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -1.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Saint Louis in the season opener.

Santa Clara went 20-13 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Broncos averaged 76.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.2 last season.

Saint Louis went 13-20 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Billikens gave up 79.4 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press