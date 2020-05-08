Sandra Bullock makes rare appearance with daughter Laila to say thank you to nurse fighting coronavirus

Sandra Bullock and her daughter Laila thank a nurse fighting COVID-19. (Photo: Red Table Talk/Facebook)

Sandra Bullock and her daughter Laila made a special appearance on Red Table Talk to (virtually) meet a nurse fighting the coronavirus. Jada Pinkett Smith invited the actress to join Friday’s Mother’s Day episode, which honored mothers on the frontlines.

Bullock surprised April Buencamino who is a nurse manager of the COVID-19 unit at Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles. It’s one of the hospitals where Bullock donated thousands of N95 masks and Buencamino was disappointed she didn’t get to meet the Oscar winner during the drop off. The two finally came face-to-face.

“April, thank you for — I’m gonna try to say this without crying — thank you for everything that you’re doing,” Bullock tearfully told her. “Because we get to sit here and be home with our families because you are out there doing the hard, hard, hard work.”

The Bird Box star added, “There’s not a dinner or grace that goes by without us sending you the love and the appreciation and the gratitude that we as a family have because we are safe and I thank you so much.”

Buencamino is a mother of two.

“And you as a mom — I know you’re scared. I know you’re scared on so many levels and the fact that you were born with that extra gift to go out and do the good work, I bow down to you,” Bullock continued. “So to your family I say thank you for allowing you to leave the home and we’re just so very grateful for you and everyone that does what you do.”

Buencamino had Bullock and everyone at the table getting emotional when she talked about her hardest day on the job. It was watching a teenage girl say goodbye to her mom.

“I was able to get an approval to have [her daughter] come in and actually see her mom through a window and I had one of my nurses hold up a phone to her mom while I was holding up my phone to her so that they could have their last conversation and their last goodbyes,” Buencamino shared. “It just broke my heart and knowing that I have two daughters like that, I wouldn’t want my daughters to go through that. So that was probably the hardest time.”

Bullock learned about Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital after her kids said they wanted to do something to help amid the pandemic. As Bullock’s friend Pinkett Smith pointed out, it’s a hospital that services “an underprivileged community.”

“Like everyone else you sit at home and you feel like your hands are tied because you can’t do anything,” Bullock explained. “So I just called the kids pediatrician and I said… ‘What hospitals represent my family?’”

Bullock has adopted two children, Louis, 10, and Laila, 8. Her photographer boyfriend, Bryan Randall, also lives with them. Last month, he documented the kids dropping off masks at local hospitals in L.A.

“I have someone here who wants to say something to April,” Bullock added, before bringing out Laila.

“Thank you, April for doing everything for everyone,” Laila sweetly shared. “Stay safe for your family.”

“She’s our world super hero,” Bullock said of her daughter. “She’s the one that’s going to save the world in our family. She’s ready to join you out there April in a few years!”

Pinkett Smith also announced the The Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation will donate $50,000 to Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital. Check out the full episode on Facebook Watch.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

