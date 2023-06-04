Sandercock leads Florida State past Washington 3-1, into Women's College World Series semifinals

Florida State's Kathryn Sandercock pitches against Washington during the second inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kathryn Sandercock was strong in relief, and No. 3 seed Florida State held on to beat No. 7 Washington 3-1 on Saturday night and clinch a spot in the Women's College World Series semifinals.

Sandercock allowed one run on six hits in 5 2/3 innings to claim the win.

Devyn Flaherty had two hits and scored twice for the Seminoles (57-9), who will play the winner of Sunday's Tennessee-Oklahoma State game on Monday. Florida State remained unbeaten in the double-elimination bracket and will need to win once on Monday to advance to the best-of-three championship series. The Seminoles would have to lose twice to be eliminated.

Washington (44-14) will play No. 9 Stanford in an elimination game on Sunday. The winner of that game would advance to the semifinals and play No. 1 seed Oklahoma on Monday.

Sandercock stepped in for Makenna Reid in the second inning. Sandercock gave up a single and hit a batter before escaping a bases-loaded jam without allowing a run.

Josie Muffley's single in the second scored Flaherty, and Kaley Mudge's sacrifice fly scored Mack Leonard to give Florida State a 2-0 lead.

Washington trimmed the deficit to 2-1 in the sixth and had a runner on third with two outs but couldn't get her across.

Washington trailed 3-1 before starting the seventh with two hits. The Seminoles snuffed out the threat when Muffley snagged a hard line drive by Madison Huskey and got the out at second for the double play.

