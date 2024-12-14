Sanchez scores 15 in Wagner's 50-43 victory against NJIT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ja'Kair Sanchez's 15 points helped Wagner defeat NJIT 50-43 on Saturday night.

Sanchez added five rebounds for the Seahawks (6-4). Zae Blake scored 11 points, going 5 of 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range). R.J. Greene shot 2 of 9 from the field and 2 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with six points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Highlanders (2-11) were led by Sebastian Robinson, who recorded 14 points and two steals. Tim Moore Jr. added 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for NJIT. Tariq Francis finished with six points.

