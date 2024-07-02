San Jose Earthquakes look to break losing streak in matchup with Saint Louis City SC

San Jose Earthquakes (3-15-2, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (3-7-10, 13th in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Saint Louis -143, San Jose +340, Draw +295; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes aim to end a five-game losing streak when they take on Saint Louis City SC.

Saint Louis is 1-6-7 against Western Conference opponents. Saint Louis has a 1-2 record in one-goal games.

The Earthquakes are 3-12-2 in conference play. The Earthquakes have a 0-6-2 record in games they score a single goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klauss has five goals and three assists for Saint Louis. Indiana Vassilev has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Amahl Pellegrino has five goals for the Earthquakes. Hernan Lopez Munoz has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 1-6-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 2-7-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Celio Pompeu (injured), Kyle Hiebert (injured), Tomas Ostrak (injured), Rasmus Alm (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

Earthquakes: Jamar Ricketts (injured), Daniel (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured), Carlos Gruezo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press