San Jose brings losing streak into game against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Kings (11-7-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (6-12-5, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Los Angeles Kings as losers of three games in a row.

San Jose has a 6-12-5 record overall and a 1-5-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Sharks have a 2-6-1 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Los Angeles is 4-4-0 against the Pacific Division and 11-7-3 overall. The Kings serve 9.9 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in league play.

The matchup Monday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Sharks won 4-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Granlund has nine goals and 15 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has over the last 10 games.

Alex Laferriere has scored nine goals with six assists for the Kings. Kyle Burroughs has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press