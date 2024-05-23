San Francisco-Pittsburgh Runs

Pirates fourth. Oneil Cruz walks. Joey Bart singles to shallow infield. Oneil Cruz to second. Jared Triolo flies out to deep right center field to Luis Matos. Oneil Cruz to third. Michael A. Taylor walks. Joey Bart to second. Andrew McCutchen hit by pitch. Michael A. Taylor to second. Joey Bart to third. Oneil Cruz scores. Bryan Reynolds homers to right field. Andrew McCutchen scores. Michael A. Taylor scores. Joey Bart scores. Connor Joe strikes out swinging. Edward Olivares walks. Nick Gonzales singles to shallow right field. Edward Olivares to second. Oneil Cruz strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 5, Giants 0.

Giants fifth. Patrick Bailey doubles to deep right field. Jorge Soler singles to left field. Patrick Bailey scores. Heliot Ramos strikes out on a foul tip. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging. Marco Luciano walks. Jorge Soler to second. Luis Matos flies out to right field to Edward Olivares.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 5, Giants 1.

Giants sixth. LaMonte Wade singles to center field. Thairo Estrada pops out to shortstop to Oneil Cruz. Matt Chapman homers to left field. LaMonte Wade scores. Patrick Bailey singles to center field. Jorge Soler flies out to deep left field to Bryan Reynolds. Heliot Ramos strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 5, Giants 3.

Giants eighth. LaMonte Wade walks. Thairo Estrada walks. LaMonte Wade to second. Matt Chapman walks. Thairo Estrada to second. LaMonte Wade to third. Patrick Bailey strikes out swinging. Jorge Soler grounds out to shallow infield, Joey Bart to Connor Joe. Matt Chapman to second. Thairo Estrada to third. LaMonte Wade scores. Heliot Ramos strikes out swinging.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 5, Giants 4.

Giants ninth. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging. Wilmer Flores pinch-hitting for Marco Luciano. Wilmer Flores lines out to center field to Michael A. Taylor. Luis Matos singles to deep left center field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Bryan Reynolds. LaMonte Wade singles to deep right field. Luis Matos scores. Thairo Estrada strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Giants 5, Pirates 5.

Giants tenth. Matt Chapman walks. Patrick Bailey singles to right field. Matt Chapman to third. Thairo Estrada scores. Jorge Soler singles to center field. Patrick Bailey to second. Matt Chapman scores. Heliot Ramos singles to right field. Jorge Soler to second. Patrick Bailey to third. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging. Brett Wisely out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Jorge Soler to third. Patrick Bailey scores. Luis Matos singles to right field. Heliot Ramos to third. Jorge Soler scores. LaMonte Wade walks. Luis Matos to second. Thairo Estrada flies out to center field to Michael A. Taylor.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 9, Pirates 5.

The Associated Press