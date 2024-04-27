San Francisco 49ers pick OL Dominick Puni in third round of 2024 NFL Draft. What to know

The San Francisco 49ers selected Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni in the third round with the 86th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Puni spent a couple of seasons with the Jayhawks and started at both guard and tackle after transferring from the Division II ranks.

Dominick Puni scouting report

Where Dominick Puni elevates himself the most is his positional versatility. Not only has he shown the ability to play at a high level in college at tackle and guard, but he’s someone who could earn a chance to play at center at the next level as well. While it can be difficult to make a jump from a Division II program to a Division I school, not to mention one in a conference like the Big 12, Puni didn’t waste any time showcasing his talent and left a significant hole to fill at Kansas for the 2024 season.

Dominick Puni height, weight

Puni is listed at 6-foot-5, 313 lbs. He attended Francis Howell Central (Mo.) high school, and is a St. Charles, Missouri, native.

Dominick Puni college stats

Puni served as a regular starter at left guard in 2022 and a regular starter at left tackle in 2023.

Dominick Puni highlights

It wasn’t common for Kansas to allow sacks across the past two seasons, and Puni played a significant role as to why that was the case. He proved himself against opponents at the Power 5 level time and again, even as the Jayhawks dealt with injuries at the quarterback position. Arguably some of the most impressive things he’s done have come in the pre-draft process, when he’s continued to prove he’s ready to compete against the best of the best.

Dominick Puni NFL combine measurables

Among guards, his production score of 68 ranked 5th, athleticism estimate of 76 ranked 10th and total score of 73 ranked 9th. He ran a 5.35-second 40-yard dash and 1.86-second 10-yard split, while finishing with a 30-inch vertical jump, 8-foot and 11-inch broad jump, 7.47-second 3-cone drill and 4.4-second 20-yard shuttle.

