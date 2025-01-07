San Francisco 49ers' Charvarius Ward Shares He Still Has PTSD After 'Trauma' of His Daughter Amani Joy's Death: 'Bad Memories'

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Charvarius Ward

Charvarius Ward isn't sure if he'll be staying in California.

The San Francisco 49ers cornerback, 28, shared on Monday, Jan. 6 that he isn't sure he wants to stay in California, saying that his family's been through a lot of "trauma" over this past year. In late October, Ward's daughter Amani Joy, 23 months, whom he shares with girlfriend Monique Cook, died.

"I've got a lot of trauma in California," he shared to reporters in front of his locker. "I had a lot of great times, but the worst thing that's ever happened to me, that's probably going to ever happen to me — knock on wood — happened in California. It can just bring up bad memories. Every time I get on a plane and come back to California, Santa Clara, San Jose, and show up here, it just brings up bad memories."

"I go through that every day," he continued. "I go home every night by myself because my girl, she doesn't want to come back to California because of what happened. So, it is hard being alone, and she's my strength right now. I need her, and so her not being able to be around me if I'm in California, it'd be tough."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Charvarius Ward/Instagram

Related: Girlfriend of San Francisco 49ers' Charvarius Ward Speaks Out for First Time After Death of Baby Daughter

The athlete shared that he still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his daughter's death.

"I get PTSD a lot," he said. "I be throwing up, waking up in the middle of the night all the time, sweating and stuff like that. It's tough, it's tough. But, you know, we'll see how it goes. It's going to be interesting for sure."

In December, Ward spoke with The New York Times after his team lost to the Los Angeles Rams, echoing some of the same sentiments and saying that this past season has been marked with many personal tragedies on and off the field.

"There's been a dark cloud over us all season," Ward said. "This will be a good offseason for this team to regroup, refocus and try to rekindle the spark."

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Charvarius Ward

Sharing that he didn't know if he's going to return next season, Ward said the past few months have been difficult as he's navigated the death of his daughter.

"It's been hard for me personally to go to work every day, every game — even to practice or go to meetings," he said. "I almost left a couple of times. S---, I know fans probably hate me [for saying that], but f--- it, it's real life."

"It's bigger than football. This is the hardest time in my life for sure," Ward admitted.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, Ward announced the death of his daughter Amani Joy. Sharing a photo of his daughter on his Instagram, Ward wrote that his family was "heartbroken" as they processed the tragic news.

Read the original article on People