San Diego plays Oregon State after Bradley's 23-point showing

San Diego Toreros (4-11, 1-1 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (11-4, 1-1 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits Oregon State after Kjay Bradley Jr. scored 23 points in San Diego's 81-80 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Beavers have gone 9-1 in home games. Oregon State has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Toreros are 1-1 in conference play. San Diego is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

Oregon State scores 75.8 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 72.8 San Diego allows. San Diego averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oregon State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Rataj is scoring 16.6 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Beavers.

Santiago Trouet is averaging 10.1 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Toreros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

