San Diego Padres square off against the New York Mets Saturday

New York Mets (67-62, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (73-57, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (7-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (11-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 167 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -152, Mets +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the New York Mets on Saturday.

San Diego has a 73-57 record overall and a 36-31 record at home. The Padres are 30-17 in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has a 67-62 record overall and a 32-29 record in road games. The Mets rank third in the NL with 162 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Mets are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 77 RBI for the Padres. David Peralta is 13-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with a .268 batting average, and has 34 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 48 walks and 73 RBI. Mark Vientos is 13-for-41 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .276 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mets: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (groin), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Kolek: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press