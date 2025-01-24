San Diego faces San Francisco on 8-game road slide

San Diego Toreros (4-17, 1-7 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (16-6, 6-3 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego will look to stop its eight-game road losing streak when the Toreros face San Francisco.

The Dons have gone 12-0 in home games. San Francisco is third in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Toreros are 1-7 in WCC play. San Diego ranks fourth in the WCC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Jamerson II averaging 3.6.

San Francisco averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.9 per game San Diego allows. San Diego's 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than San Francisco has given up to its opponents (42.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Thomas is averaging 19.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kjay Bradley Jr. is shooting 44.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Toreros. Santiago Trouet is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Toreros: 1-9, averaging 68.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press