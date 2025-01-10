San Antonio takes on Los Angeles, aims to stop 3-game skid

San Antonio Spurs (18-19, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-16, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a win against Los Angeles.

The Lakers have gone 16-9 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 111.8 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Spurs are 15-14 in conference matchups. San Antonio is second in the Western Conference with 34.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 8.9.

The Lakers average 111.8 points per game, equal to what the Spurs allow. The Spurs' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (47.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 25.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 blocks for the Lakers.

Chris Paul is scoring 9.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Spurs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 110.1 points, 48.7 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (foot), Cam Reddish: day to day (back), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Christian Wood: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (foot), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (hamstring).

Spurs: Jeremy Sochan: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

