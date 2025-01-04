San Antonio hosts Denver following Jokic's 41-point game

Denver Nuggets (19-14, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -2; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the San Antonio Spurs after Nikola Jokic scored 41 points in the Nuggets' 113-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs are 15-13 in conference games. San Antonio is fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45.4 rebounds. Victor Wembanyama paces the Spurs with 10.3 boards.

The Nuggets have gone 12-10 against Western Conference opponents. Denver averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Spurs are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Nuggets allow to opponents. The Nuggets average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Spurs give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 9.4 points, 8.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Spurs.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Nuggets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, 46.7 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 125.3 points, 45.9 rebounds, 34.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Jeremy Sochan: day to day (back).

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: day to day (calf), DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press