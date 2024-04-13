San Antonio and Detroit meet in cross-conference matchup

Detroit Pistons (14-67, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (21-60, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons take on the San Antonio Spurs in a non-conference matchup.

The Spurs have gone 11-29 at home. San Antonio has a 5-7 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pistons are 7-34 on the road. Detroit ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 14.3 fast break points per game led by Jaden Ivey averaging 3.1.

The Spurs are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Pistons allow to opponents. The Pistons average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Spurs allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 130-108 on Jan. 11, with Keldon Johnson scoring 17 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is averaging 21.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.6 blocks for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Ivey is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pistons. Malachi Flynn is averaging 9.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 47.1 rebounds, 31.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 101.4 points, 39.1 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Malaki Branham: out (concussion), Jeremy Sochan: out for season (ankle), Cedi Osman: out (ankle), Devin Vassell: out for season (foot), Keldon Johnson: out (foot), Dominick Barlow: out (knee), Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (knee), Stanley Umude: out for season (ankle), Jalen Duren: out (back), Ausar Thompson: out for season (illness), Isaiah Stewart: out for season (hamstring), Simone Fontecchio: out (toe), Quentin Grimes: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press