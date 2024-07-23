Samuel Dahl asks Djurgardens not to feature in Conference League match ahead of Roma move

Swedish fullback Samuel Dahl is personally pushing to get the move to Roma over the finish line.

The 21-year-old has agreed to personal terms with the Giallorossi and is now rumored to be very close to a switch to the Italian capital.

Over recent days, Roma formulated a bid for Dahl which is deemed sufficient for the deal to get done in the coming days.

According to Il Tempo, on Thursday the Swedes are playing in the Conference League (which would not hinder their possible inclusion in the UEFA Roma list), and Dahl has expressed his desire not to play, but it is not excluded that that could really be his last match before the transfer.

The last days of the week could be useful for Dahl’s medical visits and signing of the contract.