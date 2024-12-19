Sammy Sosa apologizes over steroid rumors, gets welcomed back by Cubs: 'Made mistakes'

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Sammy Sosa issued a statement apologizing for his alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs on Thursday, more than a quarter-century after smashing Major League Baseball's home run record.

"There were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games," Sosa said in a statement.

"I never broke any laws, but in hindsight I made mistakes and I apologize.”

Sosa's apology was a longtime prerequisite for the Chicago Cubs to welcome him back into the club's good graces, and chairman Tom Ricketts also released a statement Thursday confirming that he would be invited to the Cubs Convention fan event.

"Nobody's perfect but we never doubted his passion for the game and the Cubs," Ricketts said.

Sosa finished his 18-year MLB career with 609 home runs and won the 1998 NL MVP award with 66 homers, finishing second to Mark McGwire's 70 in that season's historic home run race.

In the years that followed, Sosa was one of many players who were accused of using performance-enhancing drugs and famously testified in front of Congress with McGwire and Rafael Palmeiro in 2005.

"I understand why some players in my era don't always get the recognition our stats deserve," Sosa said in his statement Thursday.

While McGwire and others have come clean through the years, Sosa's statement Thursday is the most acknowledgement he has ever provided.

Said Ricketts: "It is an understatement to to say that Sammy is a fan favorite.... We are all ready to move forward together."

