Sam Leavitt's passing and running rallies Arizona State past Texas State 31-28

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Sam Leavitt passed for a touchdown and ran for another, as Arizona State rallied twice to earn a tough 31-28 win over Texas State on Thursday night.

Cam Skattebo ran for two short touchdowns, and the Sun Devils defense forced two fourth-quarter turnovers. The first, a fumble recovery on the Texas State 23, set up Ian Hershey's short field goal with 6:29 left that proved to be the game winner for Arizona State.

The Sun Devils are 3-0 for the first time since 2019 heading into their first Big 12 game next week at Texas Tech.

Leavitt's 52-yard touchdown throw to Jordyn Tyson and his 7-yard touchdown run on the next possession pulled the Sun Devils out of a 21-7 deficit in the second quarter. Leavitt passed for 246 yards.

Skattebo, who rushed for 262 yards last week against Mississippi State, was held in check for most of the night by a stout Texas State defense, but he was a wrecking ball near the goal line. His 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter tied it at 28-28.

Skattebo finished with 62 yards on 24 carries.

Jordan McCloud passed for 265 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Jaden Williams, for Texas State (2-1). But he threw an interception after Arizona State took the lead in the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona State: The Sun Devils will feel lucky to have gotten out of their first trip to the state of Texas this season undefeated. The running game that mauled Mississippi State a week ago got pushed around at the line of scrimmage. Leavitt provided the biggest runs, including a 40-yard scramble that set up the tying touchdown in the third quarter.

Texas State: The Bobcats will rue this missed opportunity for another big win for a usually overlooked Sun Belt program trying to make a breakthrough nationally. The Bobcats beat Baylor and won their first bowl game last season.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Plays at Texas Tech on Sept. 21 in the Sun Devils' first game in the Big 12.

Texas State: Hosts Sam Houston State on Sept. 28

Jim Vertuno, The Associated Press