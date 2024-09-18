Salvatore 'Toto' Schillaci, the Italy striker who was top scorer at World Cup in 1990, dies at 59

ROME (AP) — Salvatore “Toto” Schillaci, the Italy striker who was top scorer at its home World Cup in 1990, has died. He was 59.

Schillaci had been hospitalized in Palermo following treatment for colon cancer.

The Palermo Civico hospital said in a statement that Schillacci died on Wednesday morning after being admitted 11 days ago.

Schillaci scored six goals for Italy during the 1990 World Cup. He came on as a substitute during Italy’s opener against Austria, scored in a 1-0 victory, and went on to earn the Golden Boot awarded to the tournament’s top scorer. He only scored one other goal for Italy in his career.

Schillaci played for Messina, Juventus, Inter Milan and Japanese team Jubilo Iwata during his club career.

