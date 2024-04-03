Sally Hansen Inks Its First Male-Led NIL Beauty Partnership With Jared McCain

Sally Hansen is making waves in collegiate sports by inking its first-ever, male athlete-led beauty partnership. The brand partnered with Duke University basketball player Jared McCain, who is vocal on social media about his love of painting his nails. McCain's TikTok page showcases his fun-loving personality, with several videos showing viewers a glimpse of his perfectly painted nails.

To announce the partnership, the player posted a TikTok video that now has 3.9 million views, painting his nails "Duke Blue" on one hand and white on the other. He explains that he loves to paint his nails as a form of self-care and dubs Sally Hansen's Insta-Dri as his favorite polishes for its quick drying time.

McCain shares that he started painting his nails as a way to prioritize nail health as a former nail biter. He recalls going to a nail salon for the first time, deciding to get polish on a whim, and really liking how it looks.

As the video continues, McCain addresses the fact that some people may disagree with the fact that he likes to paint his nails, but he's set on remaining true to himself regardless. He also believes that his polished nails are a good luck charm of sorts, explaining that after his first successful game with colorful nails, he's kept up the tradition.

Sally Hansen's Insta-Dri nail polish can be purchased on the brand's website.

For more beauty news, check out our coverage of how the '90s skinny brows are making a comeback.