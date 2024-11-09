Salah leads Liverpool past Aston Villa and into commanding position at top

Mohamed Salah sealed Liverpool’s victory over Aston Villa with a clinical finish - Getty Images/John Powell

If this is to be Mohamed Salah’s final season at Anfield he may end it with every personal and team honour he craves as his attacking masterclass allowed Liverpool to seize the initiative in the title race.

Arne Slot’s side took advantage of Manchester City’s woe to go five points clear and extend the gap to Arsenal to a daunting double figures.

They had to wait for Salah’s customary Anfield goal on 84 minutes to feel secure. The Egyptian was in scintillating form and now has ten goals and ten assists this season.

But even he could have been overshadowed if his team mate Darwin Nunez possessed a little more of Salah’s killer instinct.

Nunez served up one of his variety performances.The Uruguayan’s opening goal set Liverpool on the way to consolidating their position at the top, his quality finish a personal highlight. As so often the case it was accompanied by a reel of misses.

The South American was subbed just after an hour to much applause, while knowing he should have had a hat-trick, his display bound to be viewed through the lens of the eventual outcome. He could hunt for Salah at full-time to thank him for the assist and the finishing touch to another accomplished victory to strengthen their credentials as genuine contenders.

Slot said recently his family are awaiting the outcome of his debut season before following him to England in a permanent move. The last seven days ought to have them considering residency on Merseyside as it has felt like the kind of week when Slot has made Anfield his home turf.

The Dutchman felt empowered to suggest openly what he may only have whispered previously – that his first Anfield crowd experiences did not live up to the grand reputation of the romanticism. Now he is more impressed.

There was a shift in the second half against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend followed up with the Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen, prompting Slot to repeat in his programme notes.

“To experience the atmosphere as head coach is incredible,” he wrote, urging more of the same.

Manchester City’s latest defeat ensured Liverpool supporters who were already enthusiastic about their team’s form were bouncing into the stadium.

The home side began with the same intensity as in midweek, pouring forward with Salah leading the cavalry charge, twisting and turning Lucas Digne to such an extent it looked like the French left back was ready to surrender at half-time, limping to the players’ tunnel no doubt hoping for a sympathetic glance from his coach.

Even if Digne could escape Salah when leaving Anfield, he will surely meet the Egyptian again in his nightmare. The left back did well to make it to 74 minutes before being hooked.

Salah ought to have been responsible for two assists before half-time, although the first was inadvertent. Liverpool discovered there was no more potent attacking weapon than a Villa corner, twice dashing on the counter-attack to tee up Nunez. The Uruguayan’s two subsequent attempts summed up his Liverpool career – occasionally sublime, often ridiculous.

He put Liverpool ahead with aplomb on 20 minutes when Van Dijk’s pass sent Salah for what looked like a certain one-on-one with Emiliano Martinez. Leon Bailey shoved the African to the turf before that materialised and while referee David Coote pondered a red card, Nunez pounced on what became a through ball and beat the Argentine keeper having dribbled past him to make the angle tougher than necessary.

Darwin Nunez takes over from Mohamed Salah to give Liverpool the lead 🤩



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/dUjhv27lS3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2024

Slot appealed for a red card to follow but was waved away.

Nunez should have repeated the trick when another Villa corner resulted in a more orthodox Salah pass to his strike partner. With Martinez to beat, Nunez skied it. That felt like it would have been game over already, Liverpool’s terriers dominating Villa during those moments of blitz.

Darwin Nunez comes desperately close to a second 🫣



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/a1FQKZyA76 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2024

But Villa are an accomplished team. Morgan Rogers and Jacob Ramsey were here for the fight, showing up well despite Liverpool’s early advantage. It was a blow when Ramsey pulled up holding his hamstring just before the interval. Liverpool lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to what appeared a similar injury just after scoring – he will surely miss the upcoming England internationals.

Caoimhin Kelleher was also needed to keep his side ahead before the break, pushing away headers from Andre Onana and Diego Carlos, both demanding high class reflexes.

Rogers also wasted a chance a few seconds into the second half, slicing wide when Anfield was still in its half-time slumber.

Nunez returned the compliment heading wide from six yards.Liverpool attempted to drop the tempo to reassert their control, while Villa appeared to be preying on any hint of a reduction in intensity levels.

Emery could be encouraged by the fact one of Liverpool’s most impressive players was centre-back Ibrahima Konate, his battle with Ollie Watkins a feature of the evening.

Emery declared Konate the outright winner when subbing his England striker after 65 minutes. The Spanish coach appeared to be gambling on his side making the latter stages within touching distance of the hosts.

Villa’s push for an equaliser was late but they paid the price on the counter-attack as Salah made it two with the visitors’ appealing in vain for penalty after Ryan Gravenberch’s challenge on Pau Torres.

“Liverpool top of the league,” sang the Kop. Even they didn’t believe the season would start this well post-Jurgen Klopp.

10:37 PM GMT

Thanks for joining us

That brings an end to our coverage of Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Aston Villa. Thanks for joining us!

10:33 PM GMT

‘Villa not as aggressive as we thought ‘, says Slot

Speaking to TNT Sport, Liverpool boss Arne Slot said: “It wasn’t easy like most of our games have been now. Aston Villa were maybe not as aggressive as we thought they would be. One thing they are very good at is set-pieces. In general we had control over the game and scored from two counter-attacks which is maybe not what we would expect with all this possession.”

On Mo Salah: “I think he has the best numbers from all our attackers. All our attackers have great numbers but Mo stands out in that aspect.”

On scoring from two counter-attacks: “The set-pieces are for someone else. It is not the first time Liverpool score from breaks like that because we have players who are so fast.”

On Darwin Nunez’s goal: “I wondered what would happen if he wasn’t there because Mo was through on goal. Darwin was there and he scored and that’s good for him. With players around him who score so many goals it’s always good as a striker to get on the scoresheet.”

On the title race: “We are really happy that most of our players have stayed fit through this tough run. We have to wait and see how Trent is doing. If I look at the games that are ahead they are tough. It will be a tough season in general. Margins are small, we have a margin but it is small. Many challenges to come for us.”

10:23 PM GMT

‘We are under our level from last year’, says Emery

Speaking to TNT Sports, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery said: “Liverpool dominated sometimes but they did not have a lot of clear chances to score. We did our work and we had the chances to score in the first half, in the second half, and we played more or less in the way I wanted.

“We have to keep improving, recover some players who have just come back after long injuries. Some players are not in the same performance level as last year but today they were a bit better.

“The league is tight, there are a lot of teams performing very well and we have to accept that we need to improve. We are under our level from last year a little bit but I am still confident.”

On getting back to last season’s level, he said: “This year a lot of players have come back from long injuries. We have to try to keep the same positive attitude and mentality and try to accept sometimes results that we have had this week happen.”

10:19 PM GMT

Seemless from Slot

As Liverpool head into the third international break of the campaign, Arne Slot has far exceeded the expectations that many held for him when replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

The Dutchman has won 15 of his 17 games in charge and has guided his side to the top of the Premier League table and top of the Champions League group phase table.

10:15 PM GMT

Salah on fire

Mohammed Salah is the first player in all competitions across Europe’s big five leagues this season to have registered double figures for both goals and assists having now registered ten of each.

Mohamed Salah celebrating after scoring the second goal - Liverpool FC/John Powell

10:12 PM GMT

WATCH: Nunez opens scoring

Darwin Nunez takes over from Mohamed Salah to give Liverpool the lead 🤩



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/dUjhv27lS3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2024

10:09 PM GMT

More from Mac Allister

On the title race: “If we are top of the league by five points then it means something. But we have to go step by step. If you asked me before the season started I would not say we were candidates but now it looks like [we are].”

On Mohammed Salah: “He is so good and so important for the team. He is a legend here. Happy for him and when you have him you know he is going to deliver and get the numbers.”

10:09 PM GMT

Mac Allister on ‘big win’

Discussing the significance of the win on TNT Sports, Alexis Mac Allister said: “Definitely a very big win against a very good team, I think we dominated the game, we played a very good game.

“The goals came in counter attacks but overall I think the team played a very good game so we are happy. We know that we are top of the league but there is still a lot of games so we take it step by step.”

On whether he knew for that his former club Brighton had beaten Manchester City, he said: “Yes I did know, we were watching the game. I’m happy for Brighton I have very special feeling for them, I’m really grateful.

“At the same time they are in a very good moment, they won against one of the best teams in the world right now so happy for them but we are not thinking about other teams, we are just focussing on ourselves.”

10:02 PM GMT

Salah chasing records

Most times a player has both scored and assisted in a Premier League game in the competition's history:



◎ 36 - Wayne Rooney

◉ 35 - Mohamed Salah



Mo moves to within one of the record.👀 pic.twitter.com/1NA6njT1dM — Squawka (@Squawka) November 9, 2024

09:57 PM GMT

WATCH: Salah doubles Liverpool’s lead

09:56 PM GMT

Full time: Liverpool 2 Aston Villa 0

The full time whistle is blown and Arne Slot’s Liverpool go five points clear the top of the Premier having won nine of their opening 11 fixtures.

The hosts scored breakaway goals in either half with Salah setting up Nunez for the first before bagging one himself in the closing stages.

09:53 PM GMT

90+4 mins: Liverpool 2 Aston Villa 0

Diaz gives away a late foul on Philogene in a promising area down Villa’s right but Kelleher collects McGinn’s inswinging delivery.

The roles reverse as Diaz is fouled by Philogene and that feels like that. Aston Villa are now facing four straight defeats for the first time under Emery and will remain in eighth spot.

09:51 PM GMT

90+1 mins: Liverpool 2 Aston Villa 0

There will be four minutes of added time here but I don’t think there is any doubt that Liverpool are heading five points clear at the summit of the Premier League.

09:49 PM GMT

89 mins: Liverpool 2 Aston Villa 0

There was a brief check by VAR for a penalty for Villa before the goal but it was correctly not given. Liverpool have just looked so dangerous on the counter and it felt like a matter of time before they would add a second on the break.

09:46 PM GMT

GOAL! Salah doubles the lead

Liverpool 2 Aston Villa 0 (Salah) Villa are appealing for a penalty for a foul on Torres as they push for an equaliser but Liverpool clear and are in again. Salah nicks it in his own half and has the freedom of Villa’s half to bear down on goal. He has options with him but he opts to go alone and dispatches his effort past Martinez.

09:44 PM GMT

83 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

It’s end-to-end stuff now and Villa look to break immediately the other way. A delightful ball is delivered towards Duran from the left but Van Dijk can get a foot in to poke over as he faces his own goal.

Villa are really starting to press now but with Philogene getting on the end of a cross but his header loops over.

09:41 PM GMT

81 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

Rogers does excellently to drive Villa up the pitch down their left and win the corner. Konate flicks the defensive header out for another corner from the other side before Kelleher can punch away.

Liverpool, as in the first half, look likely to score from a Villa corner as they break through Salah but his ball across to Diaz doesn’t have quite enough on it and Konsa cuts it out superbly on the slide.

09:39 PM GMT

79 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

Kamara gets an early yellow card for pulling the Liverpool player back but Robertson’s free-kick from a dangeorus position on the edge of the area comes to nothing.

Villa look to break and do so well as Philogene is found on the edge of the box but as he looks to burst into the box Diaz does superbly to recover and put a foot in before the Villa man fouls Robertson. That is so good from the Liverpool centre-forward.

09:37 PM GMT

76 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

After a promising start to the second period, Villa are lacking a cutting edge now and can’t get their attacks right. Emery is making more changes as Digne and Onana makes way for Maatsen and Kamara.

Szoboszlai breaks clear down Liverpool’s right and produces a an excellent squared ball across the six yard box with his weaker foot. Konsa misses his clearance - he may claim it was a dummy - but either way it does enough to put off Gakpo and the ball runs through.

09:32 PM GMT

72 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

Salah wins a soft foul from McGinn on Liverpool’s right and it will be Szoboszlai this time to deliver it in.

Martinez comes to claim it but fails to do so as Konate gets a nick on the delivery. The ball drops to Gakpo at the back post but by the time he sorts his feet out and looks to curl one to the opposite corner, Martinez has got back in and can claim.

Moments later and the Dutch winger has a chance to cut and have another pop but this time it goes high and wide.

09:29 PM GMT

70 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

Diaz makes a great run in behind and he is found well by Van Dijk but with the ball running towards the byline, the winger’s hooked cross is weak and into the arms of Martinez.

It looks like Gakpo will be operating from the left and Diaz up front in the same way they did in the 4-0 hammering of Leverkusen in the week when Diaz bagged a hat-trick.

09:26 PM GMT

66 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

The free-kick is swung in by Mac Allister to the back post but Diaz can’t control his header with several players challenging for it and it goes high and wide.

There are double-changes for both sides as Nunez and Jones make way for Gakpo and Szoboszlai for Liverpool while Watkins and Bailey are replaced by Duran and Philogene for the visitors.

09:24 PM GMT

64 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

Nunez picks up another position towards Liverpool’s left before cutting in and taking aim but his curling effort is once again straight down the middle and easy pickings for Martinez.

Liverpool have Villa penned well in their own half for a period before Watkins brings down Bradley and gives away the free-kick in a promising position for the hosts from their right.

09:21 PM GMT

60 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

Villa have a free-kick in an attacking position from the left. It’s cleared by Liverpool but the Video Assistant Referee is checking for a shirt pull by Bradley on Torres. The check is relatively quick and nothing is given but Villa definitely had a case there.

Mac Allister chips a ball into Nunez and despite the flag going up, the referee takes another ten seconds to blow his whistle much to the frustration of Villa and Emery.

09:17 PM GMT

56 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

Nunez is caught on it and Villa threaten through Watkins, Tielemans and Bailey but Liverpool can numbers back in to stifle attack. The hosts give it away again though close to their box but again Villa can’t capitalise as Rogers’ pass is wayward.

After another period of possession among Liverpool’s back four and midfield, Jones gives it away this time but Bailey can’t beat Robertson. The visitors are being presented chances here by Liverpool but just look a bit toothless in those moments of transition.

09:12 PM GMT

52 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

Rogers look to slide in Watkins but a combination of Konate and Jones dispossesses the Villa forward.

Liverpool then slow down what has been a frantic start to this second period with a spell of possession.

09:09 PM GMT

49 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

Villa should be level immediately! Rogers latches onto Konate’s header before bursting into the left of the box but after bearing down on goal his curled finish looking for the right corner goes wide.

Moments later and Liverpool have a golden chance themselves! Robertson delivers another excellent cross from the left that finds the head of Nunez six yards out but it goes wide of the left post. He has to do better.

09:06 PM GMT

46 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

The players are back out for the second half Aston Villa get us back underway kicking from left to right.

Despite Digne limping intop the tunnel at half-time, there were no changes at the break. A reminder that both sides were forced into changes in the opening period with Alexander Arnold and Ramsey making way.

09:02 PM GMT

As it stands

As it stands, Liverpool are heading five points clear at the top of the Premier League following Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat against Brighton earlier this evening.

And much like City, Aston Villa are heading for their fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions for the first time under their current manager.

08:58 PM GMT

Salah the provider

Mohamed Salah is the first Premier League player to provide 10+ assists across all competitions this season. 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/25LjNmbDUz — Squawka (@Squawka) November 9, 2024

08:56 PM GMT

The fantastic and the frustrating

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring for Liverpool - Liverpool FC/John Powell

Nunez squandered a brilliant chance for two - Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

08:53 PM GMT

Strong response from Villa

Emery will be happy with Villa’s response before half-time, Kelleher forced to make two fantastic saves to keep Liverpool ahead. The visitors resisted well after what threatened to be an Anfield blitz.

But Liverpool’s quality has shone and when they lift the tempo, the Villa players are having to work overtime to close the gaps. Digne is limping off at half-time. Anyone reckon he doesn’t fancy the second half against Salah?

08:51 PM GMT

Half-time: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

Jones does excellently to wriggle away from Tielemans before the Villa man brings him down and picks up the yellow card.

There’s a late chance for Liverpool as they work it beautifully from back to front. Diaz feeds the overlapping Robertson whose dangerous ball across the six-yard box is cleared superbly by Torres.

That was the last action of the half as the whistle is blown on an enthralling opening period.

08:48 PM GMT

45+2 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

As Ramsey got back in to support Digne with Salah, he appears to have injured his hamstring. It looked like he pulled up after the first challenge before going into another after sustaining the injury.

John McGinn is quickly stripped and will be coming on to replace Ramsey. The Scotland international is immediately given the captain’s armband. There will be at least three minutes of added time at the end of the half.

08:44 PM GMT

44 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

Nunez cuts in from the right and lets fly from the edge of the box but it’s straight at Martinez and at a comfortable height for the keeper.

Following a slick Liverpool move, Salah mis-controls in the box but a heavy touch from Carlos gives away the corner down the hosts’ right. It drops to Gravenberch on the edge of the box but he leans back and his effort goes way over.

08:41 PM GMT

Two Nunez chances, two very different outcomes

Two Villa corners ought to have led to two Nunez breakaway goals. His two attempts sum up his Liverpool career - occasionally sublime, often ridiculous.

08:40 PM GMT

39 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

With Villa winning another corner down their right we should expect to see a Liverpool chance any moment now. Villa do manage to muster a chance of their own from this one as Kelleher is forced into a great save from Onana’s flicked header that was creeping in under the bar.

From the resulting corner the Liverpool keeper reacts superbly once again as no-one gets a touch on the inswinging delivery. He is less convincing on the next cross as he comes to claim but gets nothing on it but gets away with it as it goes out for a goal-kick.

08:37 PM GMT

36 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

That is unforgivable from Aston Villa to let Liverpool through on goal like that just minutes after conceding in the exact same way and they are so fortunate that Nunez didn’t punish them.

Rogers goes in late on Van Dijk and picks up the yellow card. Ramsey and Digne combine well again before the full-back delivers another dangerous cross to the back post but Bailey is just too narrow to get on the end of it.

08:35 PM GMT

34 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

Good work from Bailey down Villa’s right wins the visitors a corner but once again Liverpool break clear from it and it should be two!

It’s cleared to Salah who once again is provider as he plays a perfectly weighted ball for Nunez to run on to. He does everything right as he gets in front of the defender but as he opens his body to finish on his right foot his effort goes over.

08:31 PM GMT

Salah causing Digne problems

Lucas Digne might see Salah’s face in his nightmares tonight. The Egyptian is all over him so far.

08:30 PM GMT

29 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

Replays show that the referee in fact waved play on when Salah was brought down ahead of the goal rather than playing advantage. It’s a good job Liverpool scored otherwise that decision would have received a heap of scrutiny.

08:29 PM GMT

Lightning break from Liverpool

Can we call that a typical Jurgen Klopp team goal or have Liverpool moved on from him already? Lightning breakaway. Villa’s midfield started well, especially Ramsey and Rogers - but Liverpool look in the mood this evening. Alexander-Arnold’s injury is a concern, however.

08:28 PM GMT

27 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

Villa win it back high up the pitch and Watkins has space to shoot on the right side of the box but he drags his effort wide of the left post. He has to be doing better there.

Salah and Nunez nearly combine again as the winger digs out a deft cross to the back post but the striker can’t quite stretch his neck muscles enough to get on the end of it.

08:26 PM GMT

25 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

Villa look for an immediate response and are appealing for a penalty as Watkins goes down under the challenge of Konate but the referee gives it the other way. Replays suggest Watkins did perhaps go down slightly easily.

Not a good sight for Liverpool fans as Trent Alexander-Arnold goes down and is needing treatment. He is going to have to make way here and Conor Bradley is on in his place.

08:23 PM GMT

GOAL! Nunez opens the scoring

Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0 (Nunez) Following Aston Villa’s corner Liverpool break quickly as Van Dijk plays in Salah to the Villa half. Salah looks like he might be in on goal before being brought down by Bailey but Nunez is there to latch onto the loose ball. He takes a touch to widen the angle and take it somewhat round Martinez before finishing well from an angle.

08:21 PM GMT

20 mins: Liverpool 0 Aston Villa 0

Villa have a chance to counter down their left through Watkins and Ramsey and following a dangerous cross from Digne and good work from Tielemans the visitors win the corner.

08:19 PM GMT

18 mins: Liverpool 0 Aston Villa 0

Aston Villa are really started to grow into the game now. Tielemans spins and finds space down the left channel before curling a cross to the back post where Bailey is arriving but the winger heads over. It was a good chance though!

Robertson goes on a marauding run down Liverpool’s left and wants the corner following Konsa’s block but the ball rebounded off the Scotsman and a goal-kick is given. Again the visitors are taking their time over the goal-kick, that is clearly an instruction of Emery.

08:15 PM GMT

Salah looking sharp

Tremendous pace to start of this game, and Mohamed Salah is already looking ominously sharp…

08:14 PM GMT

13 mins: Liverpool 0 Aston Villa 0

Villa haver a better opening moments later as Digne’s overlapping run takes away the defenders allowing Ramsey to enter the box but as he looks to set to test Kelleher, Gravenberch slides in to produce a wonderful recovery block.

08:12 PM GMT

11 mins: Liverpool 0 Aston Villa 0

Villa are looking to take the sting out of things as they take their time over the resulting free-kick. They can sense Liverpool have started strongly here.

Villa have their first effort as Rogers, Ramsey and Watkins combine before the latter lets fly with a speculative effort from the edge of the box but it goes over.

08:10 PM GMT

9 mins: Liverpool 0 Aston Villa 0

Digne puts in a good challenge on Mac Allister down Liverpool’s right but gives up the corner and it’s Robertson who will take it.

His inswinging delivery is headed away by Onana but the free-kick is given anyway for a push on the Villa man.

08:08 PM GMT

8 mins: Liverpool 0 Aston Villa 0

Alexander-Arnold is found with space on the right and quickly feeds Salah outside of him. The forward cuts in and looks to catch Martinez out with a snapshot into the near post but it has little power and is blocked by Carlos.

Tielemans is clumsy in the challenge with Gravenberch and gives away the free-kick. Liverpool quickly work a ball out to Alexander-Arnold and he plays a typically dangerous cross into the box but Diaz can’t quite bring it under his spell at the back post.

08:04 PM GMT

4 mins: Liverpool 0 Aston Villa 0

A nice ball from Van Dijk finds Salah on the right who in turn picks out Nunez with a lovely ball with the outside of his foot. Nunez, inside the area, goes down under the attention of Carlos but nothing is given.

Liverpool have definitely started the brighter early on. The hosts feel aggrieved once again as Salah is denied a free-kick despite being tugged back by Digne. The Anfield crowd already sounded up for this one but a couple of decisions against them has turned the volume a notch higher.

08:01 PM GMT

1 min: Liverpool 0 Aston Villa 0

Following a minute’s silence for Remembrance Sunday, Liverpool get us underway kicking off from left to right towards the Kop.

Can the hosts extend their lead at the summit to five points or will Aston Villa climb from eighth to third with a surprise win?

07:57 PM GMT

Players making their way out

Liverpool and Aston Villa are making their way out of the tunnel with Anfield in full voice. Arne Slot’s men will be desperate to capitalise on Manchester City’s loss against Brighton. The action is now less than five minutes away.

07:50 PM GMT

The warm-ups are underway!

Caoimhin Kelleher limbers up ahead of tonight’s game - Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

Can Mohamed Salah continue his fine form for Liverpool this evening? - Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

Dominik Szoboszlai drops to the bench for tonight’s game - Shutterstock/Adam Vaughan

07:43 PM GMT

Supporters bouncing into Anfield after Man City result

Liverpool supporters already enthusiastic about their team’s form will be bouncing into the stadium from the neighbouring Albert Pub after seeing the Manchester City result. Arne Slot has unsurprisingly retained Curtis Jones ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson is back in favour at left back.

Unai Emery has mixed memories of facing Liverpool. He led Sevilla to victory over Jurgen Klopp in the 2016 Europa League final, but has also taken some beatings as Arsenal and Villarreal coach. While Liverpool are eying a five point lead at the top, Villa could be just four points off the leaders with a victory after which we would be talking about the most open title race in years.

07:41 PM GMT

Full time at the Amex!

Arne Slot’s side will start and finish tonight’s game top of the Premier League table after Brighton came from behind to earn a stunning win over Manchester City.

Liverpool will be two points clear at the top of the table – and will have a five-point gap if they beat Aston Villa tonight!

Get the latest reaction from Amex here.

07:35 PM GMT

Unai Emery not concerned despite poor form

Aston Villa have drawn one and lost three in their last four matches, although two of those defeats were in the Champions League and Carabao Cup – they have dropped to sixth in the Premier League table.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Aston Villa manager said . . .

“I’m not worried about how we are now. We are a competitive team to be in the top seven, top five, top four. My message, which was very clear from the start of the season when we were more or less getting points and being in the top four – not now but we were, was we are enjoying what we are doing. We had last year, a very successful season in Premier League, getting to the Champions League. This year, to keep it is the objective for us. But we are not contenders, we are not favourites – they are Liverpool, [Manchester] City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle. Of course there are some teams which are a surprise being there, like now Nottingham Forest. After last year, we were a surprise when we were getting the fourth position. There are another seven teams that we have to be more intelligent than and more competitive.”

07:24 PM GMT

Arne Slot’s pre-match thoughts

Speaking to TNT Sports ahead of the game, the Liverpool manager said . . .

“Everyone has mainly focused on our results, which have been good – you also enjoy your time if you work with people that you really like and the staff and everybody at Liverpool welcomed me and my staff a lot. If you then also have the results then you enjoy your time at the club – I expected Luis Diaz to do well but to do so well was even for me a bit of a surprise. If you have four attackers like we have, you are always a bit tempted, who should you play? – Cody has played so many games that we thought these three should be the best pick. We will know after the game if that was the right choice to make. In every decision a lot goes into it – confidence – how much they have played recently – this is now the second time Curtis has been lined up. Szoboszlai would have been a good pick as well – ideally we will start the game like we end it – but that is easier said than done – our opponent is also really fresh when the game starts.”

Can Arne Slot and Liverpool maintain their Premier League lead tonight against Aston Villa? - PA/Peter Byrne

07:14 PM GMT

Huge news from the Amex

Brighton have deservedly taken the lead against Manchester City – to make it 2-1. If the result stands, Liverpool will be staying top of the Premier League whatever happens!

Catch the last five minutes of the game via our live blog here.

07:06 PM GMT

The hosts arrive

07:04 PM GMT

Free football newsletter

Analysis of the big matches, interviews with the top players and reports on the most important issues – sign up for the best of Telegraph Football, in your inbox every Monday.

Sign up here.

06:57 PM GMT

Aston Villa team news

Unai Emery makes two changes from the side that were beaten heavily by Tottenham Hotspur last week. Captain John McGinn drops to the bench with Leon Bailey coming in.

The other is an enforced change as Diego Carlos starts instead of the injured Matty Cash.

Happy with this side, Aston Villa fans?

06:54 PM GMT

Liverpool team news

Arne Slot makes two changes to his starting XI from the 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Darwin Nunez and Andrew Robertson replace Cody Gakpo and Kostas Tsimikas.

Come on you Reds 💪🔴 #LIVAVL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 9, 2024

06:48 PM GMT

Liverpool aim to maintain their Premier League lead

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of Liverpool vs Aston Villa from the Premier League as Arne Slot’s side look to ensure top spot heading into the international break. The Dutchman has exceeded many expectations since taking over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer, guiding Liverpool to the summit of the division having won eight of their opening ten fixtures.

Another three points this evening against Unai Emery’s men would guarantee they stay there heading into the third international break of the campaign. With second-placed Manchester City currently in action against Brighton and Hove Albion, a win for the reigning champions would take them one point ahead of Liverpool ahead of tonight’s clash at Anfield.

Slot has had an even better start in Europe, with Liverpool’s 4-0 hammering of Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield on Tuesday cementing their spot at the top of the Uefa Champions League group phase table, having won all of their opening four fixtures. This result extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 games.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s perfect start to Europe’s elite competition came to an end this week as they lost 1-0 away to Club Brugge on Wednesday. The game was won via a penalty given away in bizarre fashion as Tyrone Mings, on his Champions League debut, picked the ball up inside his area following a goal-kick.

This result marked the third successive defeat in all competitions for Emery’s side after being knocked out of the League Cup by Crystal Palace before being thumped 4-1 by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Three points this evening for last season’s fourth-placed side would take them from sixth to third prior to Chelsea and Arsenal’s meeting at Stamford Bridge and Nottingham Forest’s clash with Newcastle on Sunday.