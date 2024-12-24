Saints vs. Packers score, live updates: Green Bay can wrap up a playoff berth with a Monday Night Football win against New Orleans

Green Bay's four losses this season have come to the three top teams in the NFC

Last season, the Green Bay Packers were a wild-card team and nearly pulled out a divisional-round victory over the 49ers in San Francisco that would have put Jordan Love and company in an NFC title game matchup with the Detroit Lions. This season, after a couple of losses to the Super Bowl-favorite Lions and also the Vikings and Eagles, Green Bay finds itself in a familiar spot — looking for a wild-card berth and a chance to make some noise in the NFC in January. While the Packers have already reached 10 wins, playing in the NFL's best division hasn't been entirely kind, with losses to those heavyweights, but the fact remains that Green Bay is unbeaten against the rest of the NFL.

That may pose some bad news for the Saints, who, after a good start to the year (remember when this team was averaging nearly 50 points per game after two weeks?), have come down back to earth with a thud. Head coach Dennis Allen got fired last month, and with interim boss Darren Rizzi pulling the levers, New Orleans has an eye on next season. With aging starters at key positions and uncertainty around the future, getting some momentum heading into the offseason will be important for the players who'll be around for the new regime next season.

The Packers can clinch a playoff berth with a win, while the Saints will look to play spoiler at the 'Frozen Tundra' with snow showers possible for Monday evening in Green Bay.

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, Wisc.

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+ Fubo