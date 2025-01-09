Saint Louis wins 73-68 against Saint Bonaventure

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 28 points as Saint Louis beat Saint Bonaventure 73-68 on Wednesday night.

Jimerson also had six rebounds for the Billikens (10-6, 3-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Isaiah Swope shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 16 points. Robbie Avila had 14 points and shot 5 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Bonnies (14-2, 2-1) were led in scoring by Chance Moore, who finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Noel Brown added 16 points and seven rebounds for Saint Bonaventure. Lajae Jones had 12 points and six rebounds. The loss snapped the Bonnies' eight-game winning streak.

Swope scored 12 points in the first half for Saint Louis, who led 34-28 at the break. Jimerson scored 17 points in the second half to help lead Saint Louis to a five-point victory.

Up next for Saint Louis is a matchup Tuesday with VCU on the road. Saint Bonaventure hosts La Salle on Saturday.

