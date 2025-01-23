Saint Joseph's (PA) visits Cheeks and Dayton

Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (12-7, 4-3 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-6, 3-3 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts Saint Joseph's (PA) after Enoch Cheeks scored 23 points in Dayton's 82-62 victory over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Flyers are 11-1 on their home court. Dayton averages 16.2 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Malachi Smith with 5.9.

The Hawks are 4-3 in conference matchups. Saint Joseph's (PA) is sixth in the A-10 with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 9.3.

Dayton averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Saint Joseph's (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph's (PA) has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The Flyers and Hawks match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Santos is averaging 14.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Flyers. Cheeks is averaging 11.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

Erik Reynolds II is shooting 28.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 15.3 points. Fleming is shooting 57.3% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press