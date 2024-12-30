Saint Bonaventure hosts VCU following Bamisile's 20-point game

VCU Rams (10-3) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-1)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces Saint Bonaventure after Joe Bamisile scored 20 points in VCU's 90-70 victory against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Bonnies have gone 6-0 at home. Saint Bonaventure is the top team in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 59.6 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

The Rams are 0-1 in road games. VCU ranks eighth in the A-10 with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jack Clark averaging 5.0.

Saint Bonaventure averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.1 per game VCU allows. VCU scores 18.0 more points per game (77.6) than Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents (59.6).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dasonte Bowen is averaging 11.1 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Bonnies.

Bamisile is shooting 47.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 9-1, averaging 70.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

