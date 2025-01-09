Sahith Theegala pledges money for fire relief efforts in Los Angeles at Sony Open 2025

Wildfires have been terrorizing the Los Angeles area over recent days, burning down communities and leaving residents with nothing. The blaze is now working towards Riviera Country Club, one of the most storied courses in the world and home to the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational. Riv is set to host the 2026 U.S. Women's Open and 2028 Olympic golf competition. One of the players in the field this week is donating toward relief efforts.

Sahith Theegala, the 13th-ranked player in the world and one-time Tour winner (2023 Fortinet Championship) is contributing $100 for every birdie and $250 for every eagle he makes this week at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.

Theegala was born in Orange, California, and played his college at Pepperdine University in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old posted this message to his Instagram account.

Sahith Theegala's message on Instagram.

Theegala is set to tee off for his first round at 5:30 p.m. ET alongside Sentry winner and 2022 Sony champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2013 winner Russell Henley.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Sahith Theegala pledges money for fire relief efforts in Los Angeles