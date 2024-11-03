Sahin laments Dortmund's injury crisis after win

Borussia Dortmund picked up an important 2-1 win over Leipzig on Saturday, but their injury situation remains dire.

Marcel Sabitzer was forced off during the game, adding to an injury list that already included 10 players heading into the game.

And, as Borussia Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin revealed after the final whistle, there are more knocks to worry about.

"Sabi had to go off. When Sabi has to go out, it's usually not a good thing. His muscle tightened up," Sahin told Sky Germany after the game.

"Rami [Bensebaini] slipped once in the game and had problems before. Jamie [Gittens] went into the game with an ankle problem. Felix [Nmecha] has a shoulder problem, Serhou [Guirassy] and Maxi [Beier] are at the limit. We have to get through this.

"We are running on fumes. We have to get through to the international break somehow with these injuries," continued Sahin, who hopes to have defenders Waldemar Anton and Julian Ryerson fit for the Champions League clash with Sturm Graz.

“We hope to get as many people as possible together for Tuesday.”