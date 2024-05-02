What security measures are in place for the 150th Kentucky Derby? This is what to know

A crowd of more than 150,000 people at the Kentucky Derby is part of what makes Derby Day so fun. But bringing that many people into one space also makes safety a concern, especially in light of incidents like the shooting after the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City this year.

Here’s what we know about plans to keep Derby-goers safe.

What kind of planning is involved?

Josh Ball, senior director of security, safety and first aid for Churchill Downs said at a news conference Tuesday that planning for security at the Kentucky Derby is a year-long process.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security gives a rating to special events like the Derby, Super Bowl and Indianapolis 500 based on “the threat, vulnerability, and consequences for each event” to determine how much federal involvement is necessary.

Ball said the Department of Homeland Security has given the Kentucky Derby, Thurby and Oaks festivities a Special Event Assessment Rating of 2, the second-highest.

That means a federal coordination team helps state and local authorities with security and response plans for the event and “maintains situational awareness of the event throughout the planning and execution phases,” according to the Homeland Security website.

In the past, the Department of Homeland Security says events have received federal supports such as “explosive detection canine teams; cyber risk assessments; venue screening and field intelligence teams; and air security and tactical operations support.”

Deputy Chief Steven Healey of the Louisville Metro Police Department said at Tuesday’s news conference that he was not aware of any major threats that had been identified.

What security measures are in place?

Churchill Downs says it uses its own security staff and “partners with local, state and federal law enforcement to ensure our event runs smoothly and safely.”

“There will be hundreds of resources from the federal government, the state level and local law enforcement but also our emergency management, fire, EMS and other services,” Ball said. “Really it takes thousands of people to make this happen, to provide this safe and secure environment.”

Story continues

“Given the many attendees at the Kentucky Derby, we take the safety and security of all of our guests very seriously,” the Churchill Downs website states.

The Louisville Metro Police Department considers the days of the Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade, Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby “an ‘all-work’ day,” so every officer will be on duty, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said in an emailed statement.

“Parade-goers and those attending the races will notice an obvious presence of uniformed officers and other public safety personnel (as they do every year),” he wrote.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said at the news conference that Louisville’s Emergency Operations Center would be open Saturday and in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

What about fire safety?

Louisville Fire Department Chief Brian O’Neill said fire prevention personnel have been “working closely with Churchill Downs making sure that the area is safe.”

“When you think about the size of crowds and the occupancy in a large area like that, that’s what we are concerned with. How quickly can we get people safely out of an area in the case of an emergency,” he said at the news conference.

He said the fire department will have large numbers of personnel and all their equipment on site well before Derby in the event of a fire.

“When you’re talking about crowds of about 150,000 people that are trying to exit an area, we would never be able to get resources in there, so everything has to be in place,” he said. “All of our fire apparatus, our hoses, our equipment and appliances and everything are there.”

He said a crew will be on site full-time from Thursday until Sunday morning to protect the stables and the backside of the track.

What should Derby-goers expect in terms of security?

Everyone will be scanned with a metal detector, and guests will be limited to one bag measuring no more than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, according to the Churchill Downs website.

“Oaks and Derby patrons are advised to arrive early to accommodate search procedures at all admission gates,” the Churchill Downs website states.

Churchill Downs has a long list of items guests are prohibited from bringing in during Derby week. Some of the prohibited items include umbrellas, tents, wagons, coolers, Thermoses, glass containers, cans, alcoholic beverages, illegal substances, poles and sticks, selfie sticks, tripods, hoverboards, skateboards, scooters, drones and more.

Weapons of any kind, including firearms, knives, mace and pepper spray, are among the items prohibited at Churchill Downs.

People who show up with prohibited items will have to take them back to their cars or throw them away before going inside the track, according to the website. There’s no re-entry at Churchill Downs — people who leave after going inside can’t return on the same ticket.

Churchill Downs said it makes exceptions to its bag policy for visitors entering the frontside gates with baby and diaper bags, as long as the attendee has a child with them.

John Aigner, Boise, Idaho, wore a Kentucky Derby hat he made himself, when he was ‘wanded’ by John Severa at the security checkpoint near the Derby Museum at Churchill Downs in Louisville Saturday, May 07, 2016. Charles Bertram/cbertram@herald-leader.com

How can I plan for a safe visit to the Kentucky Derby?

“Prepare now,” Jody Meiman, executive director of Louisville Metro Emergency Services, said at the news conference Tuesday.

He said visitors can text the word DERBY to 67283 to receive emergency alerts and important information from the Louisville Emergency Notification System during Derby week.

Ball suggested that visitors download the Churchill Downs app, which the track uses to push out important information.

“If we’re trying to redirect lines for crowds and other information that could be critical,” he said.

He said visitors should know what’s permitted and what’s prohibited for the area where their tickets are located.

Ball also urged people to stay hydrated. He said everyone can bring two clear, sealed and unopened bottles of water.

Motorists should plan ahead for road closings and parking.

“Know your access route home and park accordingly,” Meiman said.

O’Neill reminded people to avoid drinking and driving.

“If you are enjoying any of that Kentucky bourbon, do not get behind the wheel of a car,” he said.

And Major Jill Bates, of the police department’s special operations division, had some words of advice that could apply in many situations on Derby Day.

“Please be patient,” she said. “Be patient with our officers, and be patient with each other.”

Patrons are screened with wands as as they entered gate 1 before the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Saturday May 4, 2013. Security measures have been increased this year to include closer inspections of bags, purses, and the use of security wands. Photo by Charles Bertram | Staff Herald-Leader

What should I do if I see something suspicious?

Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the community is key to helping make sure the event is safe.

“If you see something, say something,” she said at Tuesday’s news conference.

The Louisville Metro Police Department will have “a strong visual presence around the track,” so people should alert an officer if they see any suspicious activity, Bates said.

She said people can also call 911 or provide an anonymous tip by calling 502-574-5673.

“Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public to be vigilant and to be our eyes and ears,” Bates said.

Who will be available if I need help?

In addition to uniformed law enforcement officers, fire and emergency medical services personnel will be on site.

O’Neill, the fire chief, said the fire department will have crews inside the track, and he noted that all firefighters are also trained as EMTs.

Meiman, the emergency services director, said Alpha Event Medical is the contractor hired by Churchill Downs to respond to medical needs, but Louisville Metro EMS will also be there and will have personnel on bikes and UTVs outside the track to respond to medical problems.

Churchill Downs has more than 14,000 employees on site on Derby Day, according to its website. In addition to uniformed security personnel, Churchill Downs guest services representatives and gate staff wear red shirts or coats, and ushers wear bright yellow, according to the facility’s website.