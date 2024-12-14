Sacramento State plays San Jose State after Martin's 22-point game

San Jose State Spartans (6-5) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-4)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts San Jose State after Jaydia Martin scored 22 points in Sacramento State's 67-63 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Hornets have gone 4-1 in home games. Sacramento State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 1-1 on the road. San Jose State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Sacramento State scores 68.0 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 64.9 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Sacramento State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Hornets.

Rylei Waugh is averaging 7.5 points for the Spartans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press