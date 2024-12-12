Sacchi not convinced by Milan: “They still have not shaken off that inconsistency”

Sacchi not convinced by Milan: “They still have not shaken off that inconsistency”

Arrigo Sacchi has given his thoughts on AC Milan’s 2-1 win over Red Star, stating that the team are still not past their inconsistencies.

Milan made it four wins in a row in the Champions League by beating the Serbian side at San Siro, but they needed a late goal from Tammy Abraham to avoid what would have probably been another hostile send-off from the crowd.

Rafael Leao opened the scoring with a lovely goal from Youssouf Fofana’s assist a few minutes before the break, but the former Torino man Radonjic came off the bench to score a rocket of an equaliser in the second half.

Just as it looked like the game was drifting towards a draw, Tammy Abraham was there in the right place at the right time to lash home a rebound as Francesco Camarda came close to scoring again, making it 2-1.

Sacchi spoke in his weekly column for La Gazzetta dello Sport and this time focused mainly on Juventus following their 2-0 win over Manchester City, but he did reserve a comment for Milan.

“Milan also celebrate the victory over Red Star, and it is an important success in terms of qualification. But the Rossoneri have struggled a lot, and this shows that they still have not shaken off that inconsistency in performance that has plagued them so much in this first part of the season,” he said.

“In any case, Milan is there, fighting to get into the Champions League round of 16 as are Juve, and Italian football cannot help but be happy for these two greats who are once again protagonists in Europe.”