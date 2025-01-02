Sacchi identifies two difficulties Conceicao faces during first months with Milan

Arrigo Sacchi has plenty of positive things to say about new Milan coach Sergio Conceicao, but the Rossoneri job is difficult for two particular reasons, the 78-year-old has explained.

Sacchi knows Conceicao personally from their brief time working together at Parma at the beginning of the century. The former Milan boss spoke about the current incumbent in an in-depth interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, published on Thursday.

Two issues Conceicao faces at Milan

HAMBURG, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 19: head coach Sergio Conceicao of Porto looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Porto at Volksparkstadion on September 19, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

Sacchi believes that coaching Milan in their current situation is particularly difficult for two specific reasons. Firstly is the fact that Conceicao must make do with a squad he did not assemble, and secondly is the fact that the best is always expected of Milan, regardless of the situation.

“It’s not just the post-Fonseca era, but I’d also say that it’s post-Pioli and post-Maldini, who won the championship together with one in the dugout and one as a manager,” Sacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

LECCE, ITALY – JUNE 22: Paolo Maldini of Milan during the Serie A match between US Lecce and AC Milan at Stadio Via del Mare on June 22, 2020 in Lecce, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

“The situation is really difficult for several reasons. The first: Conceicao has to train players he didn’t choose and who might not be right for his footballing ideas.

Explaining the second ‘difficulty’ that Conceicao will face in San Siro, Sacchi added: “The best is always expected from Milan. The atmosphere is tough, they want results and he doesn’t have time to prepare the team, so he risks it all turning into a big mess. However, I believe that he can succeed given his character one specific condition.

“The directors have to support him in everything. I will never tire of explaining that success starts from the top of the club, as an organisation. From its history to its vision.

“I think I can say that Milan made a mistake when they took on Fonseca: He came from underwhelming experiences and they did not place their utmost trust in him. And when the going got tough, it became an avalanche.”

Sacchi shares Conceicao anecdote from Parma in 2001

Though they only worked together for a few short weeks, Sacchi also shared a brief anecdote from his time coaching Conceicao at Parma in 2001.

07 JAN 2001: Sergio Conceicao of Parma in action during a SERIE A 13th Round League match between Parma and Reggina, played at the Ennio Tardini Stadium, Parma. Massimo Cebrelli / GRAZIA NERI DIGITAL CAMERA Mandatory Credit: Grazia Neri/ALLSPORT

“I went into the dressing room, I sat the players down and said: ‘you are a team with great technical qualities, but the results aren’t coming. Why? Are there problems between you, are there jealousies? Tell me everything’.”

Sacchi continued: “Just to be clear, that Parma team had Buffon, Thuram, Cannavaro, Almeyda, Lamouchi, Di Vaio, Conceicao, Milosevic, guys with big characters. They all spoke a bit, everyone shared their opinion, and then Thuram began to yell at Conceicao.

“Maybe there was some old problems, I don’t know exactly, but that’s where it ended. When we went out onto the pitch, I immediately saw that Thuram and Conceicao were passing the ball to each other and everything had been immediately forgotten.”