Sabrina Ionescu's missed logo 3-pointer was inches shy of a Liberty championship

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 18: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty rebounds the ball during the second quarter against the Minnesota Lynx in Game Four of the WNBA Finals at Target Center on October 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Sabrina Ionescu couldn't save the New York Liberty in Game 4, and on Sunday, there will be a thrilling Game 5 in Brooklyn.

Oh, my goodness. The Lynx-Liberty series probably has had everyone pacing in their living rooms at some point. It was more of the same on Friday, as the whole game was a BATTLE. Neither team could entirely pull away and build a cushion because there were 14 lead changes and 13 ties. YES. FOURTEEN LEAD CHANGES AND 13 TIES. WHAT?!

The game's final minute was absolute chaos, and New York was so close to winning a championship. But a late foul on Bridget Carleton doomed them, putting the Lynx up by two and leaving it up to Sabrina Ionescu to bring it all home — again.*BIG GULP* Sabrina tried her hardest, but stifling defense by Minnesota made her 3-point shot from the far side logo INCHES short of going in. OUCH, NEW YORK.

