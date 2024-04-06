Sabres skate past Flyers 4-2

Rookie Jack Quinn scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres beat free-falling Philadelphia 4-2 on Friday night, handing the Flyers their sixth straight loss.

Philadelphia dropped to 0-4-2 in a season-worst skid that has it in jeopardy of slipping out of playoff contention. The Flyers dropped from third in the Metropolitan Division to the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. They are tied with the Islanders with 83 points, but New York has played one fewer game..

The Sabres remain in the hunt with 79 points.

Rasmus Dahlin scored his 19th goal to join Phil Housley as the Sabres’ only defensemen to score that many in a season. Tage Thompson had a goal and assist and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 32 shots to improve to 20-12-1 since taking over the starting duties in late December.

Owen Tippett had a goal and assist and Noah Cates also scored for the Flyers. And Philadelphia failed to get a boost from rookie 27-year-old goalie Ivan Fedotov, who looked shaky in allowing three goals on the first 12 shots he faced in his first career NHL start. He finished with 15 saves, after making his NHL debut as a backup in a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Monday.

RANGERS 4, RED WINGS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Chris Kreider scored the go-ahead goal on a power play midway through the third period and the Eastern Conference-leading New York Rangers beat Detroit.

Barclay Goodrow had two goals to double his season total, Will Cuylle also scored and Jonathan Quick made 30 saves. The Rangers have 108 points, three more than Boston in the chase for home- ice advantage in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Andrew Copp, J.T. Compher and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, and David Perron had two assists. Alex Lyon stopped 35 shots for the Red Wings, who remained tied with Washington one point out of the second wild card in the East.

HURRICANES 4, CAPITALS 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 1:51 remaining and Carolina overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Washington.

Story continues

Jake Guentzel had two goals, including an empty-netter, and an assist and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina. Jaccob Slavin had two assists and Pyotr Kochetkov made 14 saves.

Washington’s Alex Ovechkin scored two first-period goals and Darcy Kuemper made 41 saves. The Capitals have lost five in a row (0-4-1).

OILERS 6, AVALANCHE 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid and Evander Kane each scored two goals, and Edmonton beat Colorado to clinch a playoff spot.

Corey Perry and Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Oilers, who ended a two-game losing streak and improved to 9-0-1 in their last 10 games at home. Stuart Skinner stopped 21 shots.

Jonathan Drouin and Ross Colton had goals for the Avalanche, who have lost four of their last six. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 41 saves.

KRAKEN 3, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shane Wright had his first two-goal game in the NHL and Seattle defeated Anaheim for their fourth victory in the past six games.

Wright, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 draft, also had an assist. He has three goals in three games since being recalled from the AHL on Sunday.

Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken, who swept the four-game season series from the Ducks for the first time. Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots and Oliver Bjorkstrand added two assists.

Leo Carlsson scored for Anaheim with a highlight-reel goal. Carlsson, the second pick in the 2023 draft, became the 15th rookie in the league this season with at least 10 goals. Lukas Dostal made 24 saves.

COYOTES 7, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored twice in Arizona’s six-goal third period, and the Coyotes rallied from three goals down to beat Las Vegas.

Josh Doan, Nick Bjugstad and Carcone scored in a 67-second span midway through the third to tie it 4-4 before Carcone’s deflection off Zach Whitecloud’s stick put the Coyotes ahead with 5:13 remaining.

Josh Brown and Logan Cooley scored in the final four minutes as the Coyotes stopped the Golden Knights’ seven-game point streak (6-0-1). Cooley scored into an empty net. Alex Kerfoot also scored for Arizona, and Karel Vejmelka had 20 saves.

Clayton Keller had two assists to extend his points streak to 10 games, the longest active streak in the league.

William Karlsson, Jack Eichel, Anthony Mantha and Chandler Stephenson scored in the second period as the Golden Knights had a 4-1 lead with 13 minutes remaining. Logan Thompson finished with 25 saves.

The Associated Press