Sabres play the Red Wings after Quinn's 2-goal performance

Buffalo Sabres (37-35-5, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (37-31-8, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Detroit Red Wings after Jack Quinn scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Detroit is 37-31-8 overall with an 11-7-4 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and allowing 252 goals.

Buffalo has a 37-35-5 record overall and a 10-11-2 record in Atlantic Division games. The Sabres are ninth in the league serving 9.7 penalty minutes per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Red Wings won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shayne Gostisbehere has 10 goals and 40 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has scored six goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 28 goals and 26 assists for the Sabres. John-Jason Peterka has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: day to day (undisclosed), Ville Husso: out (lower-body).

Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: out for season (upper body), Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press