Sabres play the Capitals on losing streak

Washington Capitals (26-10-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (14-21-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres play the Washington Capitals as losers of three straight games.

Buffalo has a 14-21-5 record overall and a 7-10-3 record on its home ice. The Sabres are 3-5-4 in one-goal games.

Washington has gone 13-6-0 in road games and 26-10-3 overall. The Capitals are 11-4-1 when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams square off Monday for the second time this season. The Capitals won 4-2 in the previous meeting. Tom Wilson led the Capitals with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Zucker has 15 goals and 16 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has four goals over the last 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 19 goals and 11 assists for the Capitals. Aliaksei Protas has scored six goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Capitals: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press