Sabres take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak

Montreal Canadiens (4-9-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-7-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres will try to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Montreal Canadiens.

Buffalo is 3-2-0 against the Atlantic Division and 7-7-1 overall. The Sabres have a +three scoring differential, with 49 total goals scored and 46 allowed.

Montreal has gone 4-9-2 overall with a 2-2-0 record in Atlantic Division games. The Canadiens have a 1-5-1 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has scored 10 goals with seven assists for the Sabres. Zachary Benson has over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has four goals and nine assists for the Canadiens. Jayden Struble has scored goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Canadiens: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press