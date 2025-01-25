When is Sabalenka vs Keys? Start time and how to watch Australian Open women's final live on TV

Aryna Sabalenka faces Madison Keys in the Australian Open final (Getty Images)

Aryna Sabalenka attempts to secure a third straight Australian Open title as she takes on Madison Keys in the women’s singles final today.

The world number one has continued her Melbourne domination over the last fortnight, dropping just one set on her way to extending her winning streak at the tournament to 20 matches.

Sabalenka cruised past close friend Paula Badosa in the semi-finals and the 26-year-old now gets her chance to become only the sixth woman in the Open era to win three consecutive Australian Open titles.

Standing between Sabalenka and a fourth Grand Slam is Keys, who won an epic last-four encounter with Iga Swiatek.

The American came from a set down before holding her nerve in a final-set tie-break, booking her place in a second Grand Slam final.

Keys won only three games in her previous appearance on the biggest stage, at the 2017 US Open final, and will be hoping for a very different outcome here.

Keys met Sabalenka at the semi-final stage of the 2023 US Open and served for the match with a 6-0 5-3 lead, but she could not get the job done as Sabalenka pulled off a remarkable comeback.

Sabalenka vs Keys start time

The women’s singles final between Sabalenka and Keys will take place today on Saturday January 25, 2025.

The players will walk out onto Rod Laver Arena at 8:30am GMT.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Keys

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on Eurosport.

Live stream: Subscribers can also stream the action online on the Eurosport website or via the Discovery+ app.