Sabalenka 'pushes to the limit' to progress

Sabalenka is aiming to become just the seventh player to claim a third straight Australian Open women's singles title, and the first since Martina Hingis in 1999 [EPA]

Australian Open 2025

Dates: 12-26 January Venue: Melbourne Park

Coverage: Live radio commentary on Tennis Breakfast from 07:00 GMT on BBC 5 Sports Extra, plus live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website and app

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka continued her bid for a third consecutive Australian Open title with victory over Denmark's Clara Tauson in straight sets.

The 26-year-old Belarusian was made to work for her 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 win on Rod Laver Arena but secured victory in two hours six minutes to progress to the fourth round.

There were 11 breaks of serve in a match of rapidly shifting momentum at Melbourne Park.

"That was a great battle," said Sabalenka.

"She played unbelievable tennis. It was really tough to play against her today.

"I'm just super happy that I was able to just stay in the game and I was able to push myself, honestly, to the limit to get this win."

Eight of the 11 breaks of serve came in the first set as both players grappled for momentum, Tauson earning the first service hold of the match in the eighth game.

After Sabalenka broke back for a fourth time, Tauson, 22, saved four set points to force a tie-break but the world number one eventually took her chance at the fifth opportunity to seal the opening set with a thunderous forehand.

The second set followed a similar pattern as Sabalenka struggled to find a first serve but she eventually broke in the ninth game, the longest of the match which featured seven deuces, then served for the win to secure a 17th consecutive victory in Melbourne.

Despite three tough matches, Sabalenka progresses to the second week at Melbourne Park having not dropped a set and with a 30th victory in 31 matches in hard-court Slams since the start of 2023.

Sabalenka will face Poland's Magdalena Frech or teenage 14th seed Mirra Andreeva in the next round.