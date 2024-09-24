Saïd Benrahma unhappy with Lyon playing time

According to a report by L’Équipe, Saïd Benrahma (29) is unhappy with his playing time this season at Olympique Lyonnais and has not been hiding his frustration with his new situation.

Last January, Benrahma moved to Lyon from West Ham United. The winger joined after the transfer window when his deadline-day move looked to fall through due to an administrative error. This was sorted in the days following and the Algerian winger became a key part of the squad that climbed away from the bottom of the table and qualified for European football.

Benrahma made 15 appearances for the club last season scoring three and assisting four across all competitions. The winger looked as if he would continue his place in the squad for the new campaign when he started in Lyon’s two opening defeats.

However, he has neither started nor appeared from the bench since the loss to AS Monaco on the 24th of August.

GFFN | Nick Hartland