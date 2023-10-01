Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE: Day 3 scores and updates from Sunday singles after McIlroy-Cantlay drama

Europe look to win back the Ryder Cup on Sunday in Rome with a 10.5-5.5 lead over the USA.

The drama of Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay’s match down the 18th at Marco Simone will live long in the memory. The American’s birdie-birdie-birdie finish was the perfect response to the furore surrounding a reported dispute within the USA team over a lack of financial incentive and the rumoured statement by not wearing a team cap.

An emotional McIlroy, who will play Sam Burns in Sunday singles, was seen arguing outside the clubhouse on Saturday evening, with Shane Lowry forced to calm his teammate. Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler lead their teams out in match one of a fascinating Sunday singles draw.

Follow all the live action, score updates, analysis and reaction from Marco Simone. Get all the latest golf betting sites offers here.

Ryder Cup 2023 - Sunday singles

Europe lead United States 10½-5½ going into final day at Marco Simone, Rome

Europe need four points to regain the Ryder Cup; US need 8½ points to retain

Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler - Europe 1UP (2)

Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa - Tied (2)

Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay - Tied (1)

Angry Rory McIlroy in furious car park altercation after Ryder Cup ignites on day two

Ryder Cup 2023 tee times and schedule for Sunday singles

Scheffler draws level

11:19 , Ben Fleming

Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler A/S (3)

The Spaniard is off line all the way through the hole as he finds himself in some thick greenside rough. From there, he can only hack out and can’t save par with a long-range effort.

Scheffler has two putts for the hole and lags his first putt up to the hole brilliantly. Back to all square in the top match.

Big miss from Cantlay

11:17 , Ben Fleming

Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay A/S (1)

Now that wasn’t expected. Almost a tap in but Cantlay races his birdie putt by to pass up on a golden opportunity. Rose taps in for his par and that’s a great half for Europe.

Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns

11:15 , Ben Fleming

Story continues

Rory comes out to a cauldron of noise on the first tee. His opponent, Burns is off first though but goes way right with his tee shot.

McIlroy is straight down the middle. He’s played the most holes of anyone so far this week but showing no signs of fatigue with that opening drive.

Third match under way

11:08 , Ben Fleming

Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay

Cantlay is in the mood. From the heart of the fairway to a few feet on the first green. Rose’s response comes up a bit short and he’ll have a task on his hands to tie the first.

Missed opportunity for Scheffler

11:04 , Ben Fleming

1UP Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler (2)

Quality ball-striking on display early doors from Scheffler as he sticks it close from the fairway. He has a putt for the hole but leaves it short! Can’t be doing that Scottie...

Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa A/S (1)

11:00 , Ben Fleming

Advantage America after the second shot as Morikawa produces a quality shot from the thick rough to give himself a great look at birdie.

Hovland’s effort from further back is an excellent one and just runs out of steam at the end. Morikawa for the hole but his effort just misses out to the right.

Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa

10:52 , Ben Fleming

Back to the first tee for match two. Morikawa sporting the no-cap look reportedly in solidarity with teammate Patrick Cantlay after yesterday’s reports.

Regardless, it’s not the start he would have wanted as his drive goes way left into the fans. He might have an alright lie but a far cry from Hovland whose in fine position on the right side of the fairway.

Perfect start for Europe

10:50 , Ben Fleming

1UP Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler (1)

First shots into the green. Rahm gives himself a good look, Scheffler in just a bit further back.

And it’s a nervy first putt from the World No.1. Left well short and hardly a positive sign.

Rahm, then, with a putt for the first hole...right in the heart! The perfect start for Europe as Rahm goes 1UP on the first.

Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler

10:39 , Ben Fleming

Two excellent tee shots - straight down the middle.

The perfect way to get today under way. Let the carnage begin.

Here they come

10:35 , Ben Fleming

Scheffler is first out to a few boos. Rahm follows him out to a chorus of cheers.

US have to get red on the board early.

Record comeback required

10:32 , Ben Fleming

A reminder of the task awaiting America - a record turnaround on finals day.

Twice - in 1999 and 2012 - has a team comeback from a four-point deficit on Sunday singles.

The US trail by five coming into today. A truly historic feat should they pull off the unthinkable.

Match 11, 12:35pm: Tommy Fleetwood v Rickie Fowler

10:24 , Ben Fleming

Donald will want early points to wrap this up as quickly as possible but the experience of Fleetwood has been kept in reserve as a contingency plan should things go awry. In the penultimate match, he has a favourable match-up against Fowler, who was rested all of Saturday amidst reports he was suffering from illness.

Europe will hope it doesn’t come down to that.

Match 7, 11:47am: Ludvig Aberg v Brooks Koepka

10:21 , Ben Fleming

The young rookie Aberg was brought back down to earth yesterday afternoon with defeat in the fourballs but it’s still been a hugely impressive debut performance.

Koepka is yet to win a match so far this week but will be keen to bounce back after Aberg and Hovland thrashed him and Scheffler on Saturday morning.

Match 4, 11:11am: Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns

10:18 , Ben Fleming

A really intriguing match, this one. Burns showed some signs off live with a big win in his fourballs match yesterday but he’s up against the Northern Irishman who will be fired up beyond belief after the way yesterday finished and those scenes in the car park that made their way onto social media.

Match 3, 10:59am: Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay

10:16 , Ben Fleming

Justin Rose has had a superb tournament so far playing alongside Robert MacIntyre in the fourballs. Today he’s got the role in a crucial early match against he pantomime villain Patrick Cantlay. Rumours were swirling yesterday about the American and he’s destined for a frosty reception out on the first tee just before 11.

It was a stellar finish to his round yesterday, though, with three birdies in the final three to secure a point for USA. He’ll need a similarly strong performance to best the experienced Englishman in this one.

Match 1, 10:35am: Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler

10:11 , Ben Fleming

Opening up is The Masters champ vs the World No.1. Both were rested yesterday afternoon but Scheffler will have some demons to exercise after his humiliating 9&7 defeat alongside Koepka on Saturday morning.

These two faced off in 2021 when then-rookie Scheffler comfortably beat Rahm. The Spaniard will no doubt be out for revenge as he eyes an early point for Europe.

Today’s matches

10:08 , Ben Fleming

Matches were decided last night and here is the order of proceedings.

Match 1, 10:35am BST: Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler

Match 2, 10:47am: Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa

Match 3, 10:59am: Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay

Match 4, 11:11am: Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns

Match 5, 11:23am: Matt Fitzpatrick v Max Homa

Match 6, 11:35am: Tyrrell Hatton v Brian Harman

Match 7, 11:47am: Ludvig Aberg v Brooks Koepka

Match 8, 11:59am: Sepp Straka v Justin Thomas

Match 9, 12:11pm: Nicolai Hojgaard v Xander Schauffele

Match 10, 12:23pm: Shane Lowry v Jordan Spieth

Match 11, 12:35pm: Tommy Fleetwood v Rickie Fowler

Match 12, 12:47pm: Robert MacIntyre v Wyndham Clark

Let’s have a look at some of the key match-ups.

It’s almost go time

10:07 , Ben Fleming

So here we have it - Sunday singles to decide the Ryder Cup. Europe lead by five and need just four points from a possible 12 today to regain the Ryder Cup.

The tournament was sparked into life yesterday evening after a fiery atmosphere on the final green with tensions no doubt still bubbling under the surface overnight.

We should be in for a cracker...

Ryder Cup 2023: Keegan Bradley cheering on USA despite agony of missing out as a wildcard pick

10:03 , Jack Rathborn

No sour grapes from Keegan Bradley.

Unlucky to not make the team as a wildcard pick, Bradley is firmly behind Team USA.

I’ve seen some big comebacks in my life. I can’t wait to watch this one tomorrow. Come on BOYS! COWBOY UP LFG #GOUSA@RyderCupUSA pic.twitter.com/So4uhEAKcy — Keegan Bradley (@Keegan_Bradley) September 30, 2023

How to watch the Ryder Cup

09:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports. Subscribers can also stream the event via the Sky Go app.

Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event have live coverage of the final day, and it’s already under way.

Lee Westwood warns Europe about Patrick Cantlay grabbing Medinah-like moment for USA

09:54 , Jack Rathborn

Lee Westwood is still backing Europe to see this through.

But the Ryder Cup is defined by momentum and Patrick Cantlay snatched it back for the USA.

I still think we’ll win but that Cantlay finish had a feel of @IanJamesPoulter at Medinah. 💛💙💛💙 — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) September 30, 2023

Ryder Cup 2023 – day three

09:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

We are in place at Marco Simone Golf Club the morning after the night before. Emotions spilled over on a hot and fractious day at the Ryder Cup, with Patrick Cantlay playing the pantomime villain to a tee, and with Rory McIlroy at the centre of the storm.

It will be fascinating to see how things go this morning. The US need eight and a half points to retain the Ryder Cup from 12 singles matches. If we take a guess and say that three of those matches will be halved, that means the US would need to win seven of the other nine matches to claim victory.

That would be extraordinary, but after everything that’s happened there is a sense here that this US team have become more united than ever by the European crowd’s hounding of Cantlay in particular. They need red on the board from the off – Jon Rahm vs Scottie Scheffler will set the tone for the day from the very first hole.

The first tee box at Marco Simone Golf Club (Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg and the Scandi bromance at the beating heart of Europe’s Ryder Cup

09:38 , Jack Rathborn

“Golf is easy when you’re playing with The Stud,” said Viktor Hovland at the end of his morning foursomes match, glancing up admiringly at his teammate. The Stud is Ludvig Aberg, the 23-year-old Swedish Ryder Cup rookie tipped to be the sport’s next big thing. He is tall and slender, with chiseled features, sunken eyes and a disarming smile. And Hovland is right: he makes golf seem easy.

Aberg has been a professional for only four months and has not yet played a major. He didn’t even make the top-four most recognisable faces in their foursomes match against America’s Max Homa and Brian Harman, with Novak Djokovic trailing them around Marco Simone Golf Club. But after an edgy start – “I was very nervous,” Aberg later admitted, and his legs turned to jelly “multiple times” – he soon settled into his Ryder Cup debut.

He sparked to life on the sixth green when he sank a 12-foot birdie putt to put the European pair two-up. The rowdy crowd let up a roar and Aberg simply raised a finger in the air before fishing out his ball. There was no smile, not yet; this was business.

The Scandinavian bromance at the beating heart of Europe’s Ryder Cup

Jon Rahm responds to Brooks Koepka after being called a ‘child’ at Ryder Cup

09:29 , Jack Rathborn

Jon Rahm has hit back at Brooks Koepka after being labelled “a child” by the American after their Ryder Cup fourball match on Friday.

The five-time major winner was left frustrated after Team USA failed to deliver a point after Rahm, linking up with rookie Nicolai Hojgaard, rallied late for Europe.

The Spaniard chipped in for eagle on the 16th hole and produced another fabulous eagle on the 18th hole to earn half a point, with Koepka frustrated by his behaviour after a setback on the 17th hole at Marco Simone Golf Club.

“I’m not going to stand here and say I’m the perfect example of what to do on a golf course, I don’t think either of us (sitting next to Tyrrell Hatton) are, I play and compete the way I think I need to play and compete. He mentioned it,” Rahm said.

Rahm responds to Koepka after being called a ‘child’ at Ryder Cup

Scheffler tears and Koepka fury expose USA’s Ryder Cup shortcomings

09:17 , Jack Rathborn

Scottie Scheffler bowed down, sitting on the back of a golf cart, in a complete state of shock and disarray. The world No 1 wiped away a few tears, digesting what had just unfolded on another exhilarating Ryder Cup session at Marco Simone Golf Club - at least one when observed through a blue filter.

Because Viktor Hovland, the best player in the world over the last few months, combined once more to devastating effect with the nerveless rookie wonder, “the stud,” Ludvig Aberg. It was a thumping victory for Europe, 9&7, in one of the most shocking results in matchplay history. The largest Ryder Cup victory in an 18-hole match ever. The wreckage, which epitomises Team USA’s shock demise this week, will require weeks, maybe months, to examine.

Memories of Tiger Woods relishing the humiliating beatdown of Stephen Ames came flooding back in one of the most iconic moments in matchplay history. But that was perhaps the greatest player of all time, exposing a solid, yet unspectacular pro, who foolishly lit a fire inside the 15-time major champion. This was Scheffler, fresh from one of the single-best ball-striking seasons in PGA Tour history, alongside a rejuvenated Brooks Koepka, reinvigorated after banishing his crippling injuries to seize a fifth career major to enter the discussion over who will be the defining player of the post-Woods era.

Scheffler tears and Koepka fury expose USA’s Ryder Cup shortcomings

Patrick Cantlay responds to speculation over Team USA divide at Ryder Cup

09:08 , Jack Rathborn

Patrick Cantlay has dismissed speculation surrounding a Team USA split at the Ryder Cup.

The American, playing alongside Wyndham Clark, made three birdies in the final three holes to take down Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick to cut Europe’s lead to 11.5-5.5.

A report on Day 2 at Marco Simone Golf Club suggested a potential divide in Zach Johnson’s team, with Cantlay thought to disagree with the lack of prize money for players in the event.

“It’s not about that,” Cantlay said when asked if he thought players should be paid at the Ryder Cup. “It’s just about Team USA and representing our country.”

Patrick Cantlay responds to speculation over Team USA divide at Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup 2023 – Sunday singles tee times

08:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

The Sunday singles draw was announced last night in Rome.

Luke Donald has thrown his heavy hitters in early, leading with his five major champions: Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Zach Johnson leads with the world No 1, Scottie Scheffler. Should USA pull off a miracle, Wyndham Clark might need to bring it home in the final pairing against Robert MacIntyre.

Match 1, 10:35am BST: Jon Rahm v Scottie Scheffler

Match 2, 10:47am: Viktor Hovland v Collin Morikawa

Match 3, 10:59am: Justin Rose v Patrick Cantlay

Match 4, 11:11am: Rory McIlroy v Sam Burns

Match 5, 11:23am: Matt Fitzpatrick v Max Homa

Match 6, 11:35am: Tyrrell Hatton v Brian Harman

Match 7, 11:47am: Ludvig Aberg v Brooks Koepka

Match 8, 11:59am: Sepp Straka v Justin Thomas

Match 9, 12:11pm: Nicolai Hojgaard v Xander Schauffele

Match 10, 12:23pm: Shane Lowry v Jordan Spieth

Match 11, 12:35pm: Tommy Fleetwood v Rickie Fowler

Match 12, 12:47pm: Robert MacIntyre v Wyndham Clark

Full story:

Ryder Cup 2023 tee times and schedule after Sunday singles announced

Angry Rory McIlroy in furious car park altercation after Ryder Cup ignites on day two

08:52 , Jack Rathborn

On a burning hot day in Rome, the scoreboard finally turned red and with it, the Ryder Cup ignited.

The catalyst was a bizarre news story which sparked a chain of events that turned America’s Patrick Cantlay into a pantomime villain, caused members of both teams to exchange angry words on the 18th green, and culminated in Rory McIlroy swearing furiously in a car park, having to be held back by his teammate Shane Lowry, of all people.

It began when the story broke around lunchtime that Cantlay was not wearing a Team USA cap on the course as a silent protest over not being paid to play in the Ryder Cup. Cantlay later strenuously denied it, but not before European fans had taken the opportunity to heckle him at every hole with shouts of: “Where’s your hat, Patty?”

Angry Rory McIlroy in furious car park altercation after Ryder Cup ignites on day two

Ryder Cup 2023 – day three

08:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

Welcome to Independent Sport’s Ryder Cup Sunday singles coverage as Europe push to defeat USA at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

Luke Donald’s side lead Zach Johnson’s team 10.5-5.5 and the drama of Hatgate adds extra spice on Day 3. There were reports surrounding Patrick Cantlay’s dissatisfaction with a lack of financial incentive in the Ryder Cup. And Team USA made light of a rumoured statement by Cantlay to play without his cap during the week, celebrating wildly on the 18th green by waving their caps in the air when the Americans defeated Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Follow all the live scores, updates, analysis and reaction from the golf world in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the Ryder Cup.