Ryan Reynolds Jokes, 'Has Anyone Seen My Wife?' Blake Lively as He Watches Super Bowl 2024 on TV

Lively watched the game from a suite with her close friend Taylor Swift, Swift's family members and friends including Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone

Ezra Shaw/Getty Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024

Despite Blake Lively’s appearance in camera cutaways throughout Super Bowl 2024, Ryan Reynolds has no idea where she is!

“Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?” the 47-year-old actor hilariously posted on Instagram Sunday, midway through the NFL title game.

Lively, of course, was seen with close friend Taylor Swift arriving at the big game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas earlier Sunday afternoon — and putting on her own style show.



The Gossip Girl alum, 36, wore a red Adidas tracksuit with a white cropped tank top. But rather than keep it fully sporty, she paired the look with stiletto heels.

Lively also teased her hair into retro '80s-style curls for some sexy Vegas vibes.



During Post Malone’s performance of “America the Beautiful” before kickoff, the friends were caught on the big screen swaying and singing along to the patriotic song.

Last fall, Reynolds did join his wife and their friends for a Chiefs game when they played the New York Jets, in October.

Additionally, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Antoni Porowski and Shawn Levy joined the crew, which of course also featured Swift.

Jason Hanna/Getty Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sept. 24, 2023

Following the game in which the Chiefs won, 23-20, Lively and Reynolds were spotted congratulating quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the victory, as seen in a video on X (formerly Twitter) shared by reporter Rich Jones.

Mahomes, 28, greeted the couple on their way out of the building, and the Deadpool star looked thrilled when he spotted the two-time Super Bowl winner in the tunnel of the stadium.

Reynolds and Mahomes shared a hug and chatted briefly about the close game, while Lively appeared to tell the quarterback he was "amazing" during the conversation.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off in Super Bowl LVIII, airing on CBS on Feb. 11.

