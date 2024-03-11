Ryan Gosling's Oscars Date Was His Sister, Not Wife Eva Mendes

Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling's Oscars date wasn't his wife Eva Mendes, but that doesn't mean he showed up solo. Instead, he made it an (OG) family affair.

Ryan Gosling's Oscars date for the red carpet was his sister, Mandi. The duo walked the carpet together, and they even twinned in their Oscars looks. The Barbie star wore a custom Gucci suit with silver accents, while his sis wore a black and gold long-sleeved gown.

And it looks like they were having lots of fun too!

Gosling's mom, Donna Gosling, and stepdad, Valerio Attanasio, also were in attendance and they even got a family photo. Hey—that's an impressive holiday card!

But don't worry—Mendes did come to cheer Gosling on, just in a more low-key way.

The actor shared a sweep snap from Gosling's dressing room at the event on Instagram, writing “always by my man.” She wore a baseball hat and denim on denim, and still looked impossibly chic.

This isn't the first time Mandi has accompanied her bro to a big Hollywood event. They also attended the red carpet premiere of Barbie together.

The proud sis wrote on Instagram: “I always say I won the sibling lottery and this is just one of a zillion examples - they are generally not so public! Thank you Internet for all your kind words! There was so much joy and #kenergy at this event, I thought my whole heart would burst with how proud I am of what Ryan brings to the world and it’s so kind how he shares the excitement of his world with me.”

This will surely be a big night for Gosling, as he is not only nominated for best supporting actor for Barbie, but will be performing his Oscar-nominated song from the film, “I'm Just Ken.”

And don't worry, Mendes's absence from the carpet is pretty normal for this pair, who are rarely pictured together and are notoriously private about their relationship. She clearly is still cheering him (and the rumored 75 shirtless Kens) on!

