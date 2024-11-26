Ryan Day really compared Ohio State losing to Michigan to a death in the family

Ohio State coach Ryan Day leads his team in warmups prior to their game against Michigan at Michigan Stadium. (Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day seriously compared losing to Michigan to a death in the family, and we're totally serious.

To many folks, football is everything, and losing in football can ruin days, relationships — all kinds of things. But what about losing a football game that feels as painful as a death in the family? For Ohio State coach Ryan Day, it's that serious. Day recently sat down for an interview ahead a November 30th matchup with the Wolverines, and he revealed that losing to Michigan seemed as hurtful as losing his father.

"We've felt what it's like to not win this game, and it's bad," Day explained. "It's one of the worst things that's happened to me in my life...Other than losing my father and a few other things, like, it's quite honestly, for my family, the worst thing that's happened." (See the clip below and the 3:47 mark of the YouTube video.)

