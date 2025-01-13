Rutgers Women’s Basketball Head Coach Coquese with Kiyomi McMiller in the background. Rutgers Women’s Basketball vs. Nebraska in Piscataway, NJ on January 12, 2025. Mandatory credit: Peter Ackerman-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Things with Rutgers phenom Kiyomi McMiller are still bizarre.

Just days ago, McMiller revealed she'd been benched before a matchup with USC. What followed was a shroud of secrecy from the Scarlet Knights, wild Instagram posts from McMiller and thoughts from her camp about her strange benching. Eventually, Miller was a late scratch from a Minnesota matchup before returning to the court Sunday for a game with Nebraska.

She returned to form, dropping a career-high 33 points in 37 minutes. Per Kevin Perrington-Turner of the Asbury Park Press, when asked why McMiller returned against the Huskers, head coach Coquese Washington said, “There was nothing that led to it…she’s back with our team.” (See the opening 43 seconds of the YouTube video below.)

"We're happy to have her back...I don't have anything to explain," Washington continued. "She's back on our team, back at practice. We go through practice every day and try to figure out how we're going to approach the game in terms of lineups and all that, and it was nothing more than that."

Wait. What? WHAT DO YOU MEAN?

I understand that Rutgers wants to keep things internal, but are we supposed to go on like nothing happened? Are we supposed to pretend like McMiller wasn't shading the program for losing to USC without her? Are we supposed to pretend like her advisor and even her father didn't comment on the situation? Are we supposed to pretend like everything is *checks notes* fine Please be for real, Rutgers. This is a wild response.

Whatever is happening, there seemingly won't be answers anytime soon.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Rutgers wants us to forget Kiyomi McMiller's bizarre 2-game absence