Rutgers will look for its fourth straight 2-0 start when it faces struggling Akron

Akron (0-1) at Rutgers (1-0), Saturday, noon ET (BTN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Rutgers 23 1/2.

Series record: Rutgers 1-0.

What's at stake?

The Zips have not had a winning season since 2015 and they are 4-21 in the past two-plus seasons under coach Joe Moorhead. Rutgers has insisted this is the season it takes its next step in the Big Ten so this is a can't-lose game. Despite a slow start last week against Howard, the Scarlet Knights won 44-7. The only negative was the feedback Rutgers coach Greg Schiano took after the game for scoring a touchdown on the final play.

Key matchup

Rutgers defense vs Akron. The Scarlet Knights were ranked in the top 20 nationally on defense last season and they showed no sign of letting up last week. Rutgers limited Howard to 261 yards and allowed one just one score. While Akron had the ball almost 34 minutes against Ohio State, it was limited to 177 yards, an average of 2.8 yards.

Players to watch

Akron: QB Ben Finley. The redshirt junior started last weekend in the 52-6 loss to No. 2 Ohio State and he was forced to leave in the second half, leaving the field holding his mid-section. He completed 8 of 14 passes for 52 yards with an interception. His backup is Tahj Bullock, who grew up in East Orange, New Jersey. This will be a homecoming for him. He led the Zips with 42 yards rushing on 14 carries and hit 9 of 13 passes for 68 yards. Schiano said he expects Finley to play.

Rutgers: QB Athan Kaliakmanis. The transfer from Minnesota matched his career high with three touchdown passes in his Scarlet Knights’ debut. He completed 15 passes for 147, finding eight different receivers. He also ran for 43 yards. The three TD passes were the most by a Scarlet Knight since Noah Vedral had that many in 2020 vs. Michigan.

Facts and figures

Rutgers is looking for its fourth straight 2-0 start. ... In their only meeting, the Scarlet Knights beat Akron 20-17 in 1990. ,,, Rutgers has won eight consecutive non-conference games and 12 of the last 13. The Scarlet Knights are 51-20 overall in such games under Schiano. ... Rutgers is 14—1 since 2020 when not committing a turnover. It did not have any against Howard. ... Akron has not had a winning season since going 8-5 in 2015.

The Associated Press