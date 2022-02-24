Russia-Ukraine crisis latest LIVE: Vladimir Putin declares war on Ukraine shattering peace in Europe as Boris Johnson addresses Commons

The Government has announced its largest ever package of economic sanctions against Russia after Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine on Thursday.

All major Russian banks will face an immediate asset freeze and more than 100 businesses and wealthy individuals, including Russia’s youngest billionaire Kirill Shamalov and Manchester United sponsor Aeroflot, will face sanctions.

Boris Johnson called Putin a “bloodstained aggressor, who believes in imperial conquest” while announcing the sanctions in the Commons.

Russian troops have attacked Ukraine from the north, east and south and are advancing towards the capital Kiev.

Fighting has also broken out in the Chernobyl nuclear exclusion zone after Russian troops stormed the area.

Mr Putin announced the military operation on TV at 5.55am Moscow time and minutes later the first shelling and missiles were launched into Ukraine, according to reports.

Ukraine’s foreign minister has accused Russia of starting a full-scale war, and urged the UN “to do everything possible” to stop it.

Boris Johnson tells Ukraine president he can exile in UK

17:43 , Barney Davis

Boris Johnson has told the Ukrainian president it “might be necessary for him to find a safe place for him and his cabinet to go”, adding the UK would give support to a government in exile.

Conservative MP Julian Lewis, who chairs the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament, said: “For the best part of 50 years, Britain gave sanctuary to the governments in exile of the occupied Baltic states.

“If, as appears likely, Ukraine gets overwhelmed, will we offer to give sanctuary to a government in exile pending Ukraine’s future freedom?”

Mr Johnson replied: “Of course we will give all support that we can – logistical or otherwise – as Britain always has done to governments in exile.

“One of the points I made to President Zelensky this morning was it might be necessary for him to find a safe place for him and his cabinet to go.”

Full list of ten sanctions Boris Johnson announced

17:41 , Barney Davis

* An immediate asset freeze against all major Russian banks, including VTB which is the second largest bank in Russia with assets totaling £154 billion

* New legislation that will prohibit major Russian companies from raising finance on the UK markets and also to prohibit the Russian state from raising sovereign debt on the UK markets

*Individual sanctions on over 100 individuals and companies, including defense and high-tech industries company Rostec and oligarchs -Kirill Shamalov, who was formerly married to Putin’s daughter, head of sanctioned Promsvyazbank Pyotr Fradkov, deputy president of VTB bank Denis Bortnikov, director of United Aircraft Corporation Yury Slyusar and the chair of the board of Novikombank, which bankrolls Rostec Elena Georgieva.

* Limiting the amount of money UK nationals can deposit in their bank account

* Extending sanction to Belarus as a Russian ally

* Suspending export licenses on certain goods and services to Russia

* Banning Russia’s largest airline, Aeroflot, from landing in the UK

* Prohibiting a wide range of tech exports to Russia

* Working with allies to shut off Russia’s access to the SWIFT payment system used by banks

* Fast-track plans to clamp down on Russian money laundering in London by bringing forward the Economic Crime Bill

Labour MP asks if UK will provide weapons to Ukraine

17:40 , Barney Davis

Hilary Benn asked if Boris Johnson will provide further defensive weapons to “enable Ukraine to defend itself”.

In response, Mr Johnson said: “I don’t want to go into detail because it is a very sensitive and difficult business but yes, Mr Speaker, we have done and we continue to do so and I believe I have the support of the House in intending to continue to do so.”

Conservative former prime minister Theresa May said Russia needs to feel “the cold wind of isolation”.

17:36 , Barney Davis

Lady May welcomed the statement and said the House and country are “united in our defence of democracy and our support for the Ukrainian people”.

She said: “Vladimir Putin has initiated war in mainland Europe, the response must be unequivocal and absolutely clear.”

She asked the Prime Minister to confirm the Government is putting in place “every possible possible economic sanction so that Russia feels absolutely the cold wind of isolation and the Russian people understand that Vladimir Putin has brought their state to a pariah state”.

Boris Johnson replied: “She is absolutely right about what the Government is setting out to do and I do indeed believe that that will be the result for Putin and his cronies.”

Boris Johnson thanks Sir Keir Starmer for his support

17:36 , Barney Davis

Events will show that President Putin has “profoundly miscalculated” by invading Ukraine, Boris Johnson said.

The Prime Minister said: “We will bring our allies together to protect Nato, to show that President Putin will get a tougher Western alliance as a result of his actions, not a weaker Western alliance, and I think that events will show that the Russian president has profoundly miscalculated.

“He believes that he is doing this for his own political advantage, I believe the exact opposite will prove to be the case because of the resistance that will be mounted against what he is doing, not just in Ukraine but around the world.”

Sir Keir Starmer says we are at a turning point in history

17:34 , Barney Davis

The Labour leader tells MPs the hardest possible sanctions have to be taken against Russia so its ability to function is crippled.

The Labour leader added: “There are changes we must make here in the UK. For too long our country has been a safe haven for the money that Putin and his fellow bandits stole from the Russian people. It must now change.

“Cracking open the shell companies in which stolen money is hidden will require legislation – bring it forward immediately Prime Minister and Labour will support it, along with the other measures that the Prime Minister has just outlined.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Monday.”

Sir Keir replied: “Thank you, and we will support it.”

He finished: “We must look back at this terrible day as a day when Putin doomed himself and doomed his plan to defeat.

“We know how Putin operates.

“He seeks division so we must stand united he hopes for inaction so we must take a stand.

“He believes we are too corrupted to do the right thing so we must prove him wrong. I believe we can and in this dark hour we can step towards the light.”

Sir Keir Starmer says Putin’s actions will be felt for decades

17:24 , Barney Davis

The Labour leader echoed Boris Johnson’s sentiment that the world must see that Putin fails.

Sir Keir added: “The consequences of Putin’s war of aggression will be horrendous and tragic for the people of Ukraine, but also for the Russian people.

“We must prepare ourselves for difficulties here. The British public have always been willing to make sacrafices ... and we will again.”

Sir Keir went on to warn that the consequences of Vladimir Putin’s actions “will be felt throughout the world for years, and I fear decades, to come”.

PM tells Ukranian people: ‘We are with you -Slava Ukraini! Glory to Ukraine’

17:22 , Barney Davis

Boris Johnson said, in full concert with the US and EU, the UK will introduce “new trade restrictions and stringent export controls”.

He said: “We will bring forward new legislation to ban the export of all dual-use items to Russia, including a range of high-end and critical technological equipment and components in sectors including electronics, telecommunications and aerospace.”

Mr Johnson said legislation to implement this will be laid in Parliament “early next week”.

The Prime Minister added: “These trade sanctions will constrain Russia’s military, industrial and technological capabilities for years to come.”

He said measures on unexplained wealth orders from the Economic Crime Bill will be brought forward and introduced before the Easter recess.

He cannot believe this horror is being done in Russia’s

He finishes by addressing the Ukrainians saying: “In this moment of agony I want to say we are with you and on your side.

“Your right to choose your own destiny is a right the UK and our allies will always defend. And in that spirit I join you by saying “Slava Ukraini!”

In the Soviet Union the slogan “Slava Ukraini!” was forbidden and discredited via a decades-long propaganda campaign alongside the diaspora Ukrainian nationalists who used it.

Boris Johnson ‘this hideous and barbarous venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure'

17:15 , Barney Davis

The Prime Minister said: “I am proud that Britain did everything within our power to help Ukraine prepare for this onslaught and we will do our utmost to offer more help as our brave friends defend their homeland.”

He said the UK ambassador continues to work from the embassy in Lviv.

He said the G7 agreed to work in unity to “maximise the economic price that Putin will pay for his aggression”, saying that must include “ending Europe’s collective dependence on Russian oil and gas that has served to empower Putin for too long”.

He also said “countries that together comprise about half the world economy are now engaged in maximising economic pressure on one that makes up a mere 2%”.

Russian Oligarchs in London will have nowhere to hide- says PM as he announces sanctions

17:14 , Barney Davis

Boris Johnson said the Economic Crime Bill will include reforms to Companies House and a register of overseas property ownership, while a “new dedicated kleptocracy cell” will be set up in the National Crime Agency.

He said: “That means oligarchs in London will have nowhere to hide.

“I know that this House will have great interest in the potential of cutting Russia out from Swift. I can confirm, as I’ve always said, nothing is off the table.”

He said for these measures to be successful, it is “vital” to have the “unity of our partners” such as the G7 adding “Russian investors are already delivering their verdict on the wisdom of Putin’s actions.”

“So far today Russian stocks are down by as much 45%, wiping 250 billion dollars from their value.”

Boris Johnson told the Commons: “Overall we’ll be imposing asset freezes on more than 100 entities and individuals, on top of the hundreds we’ve already announced.

“This includes all the major manufacturers that support Putin’s war machine.

“Furthermore, we’re also banning Aeroflot from the UK.”

We must end Europe’s dependence on Russian oil and gas - PM says

17:09 , Barney Davis

Boris Johnson told the Commons the UK will implement “the largest and most severe package of economic sanctions that Russia has ever seen” in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Boris Johnson calls Putin a ‘blood stained aggressor’ in Commons statement

17:04 , Barney Davis

The Prime Minister opens his statement by calling Ukraine’s people “beautiful and innocent”.

He said at this stage Ukrainians are offering a fierce defence of their country and hails their resolve.

Mr Johnson calls Putin’s pretext for war to de-Nazifi Ukraine “absurd”.

Boris Johnson said: “Putin will stand condemned in the eyes of the world and of history. He will never be able to cleanse the blood of Ukraine from his hands.

“Although the UK and our allies tried every avenue for diplomacy until the final hour, I am driven to conclude that Putin was always determined to attack his neighbour, no matter what we did.”

“Now we see [Putin] for what he is. A blood-stained aggressor who believes in Imperial conquest.”

The FTSE 100 reacts to Ukraine invasion

17:00 , Elly Blake

The FTSE 100 saw its biggest one-day fall since June 2020 as investors reacted to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, dropping 3.9% to 7,207.01 and wiping £77 billion off the value of the UK’s 100 biggest listed companies.

PM to lead another Cobra meeting at 7.30pm

17:00 , Elly Blake

Boris Johnson is to lead another meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergencies committee to discuss the Ukraine crisis, followed by a meeting of the Cabinet, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Cobra will take place at 7.30pm on Thursday – after his Commons statement – with Cabinet following at 8.30pm.

The spokesman said Whitehall departments – including No 10 – will fly the Ukrainian flag and will be lit up in yellow and blue on Thursday evening in a gesture of solidarity.

Boris Johnson giving statement at 5pm

16:57 , Elly Blake

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to update the House of Commons at 5pm.

Earlier, Mr Johnson said the invasion was an “attack on democracy” around the world.

He was pictured leaving No 10 earlier.

Mr Johnson is expected to outline further sanctions for Russia, we will bring you live updates of what he says.

(PA)

We ‘couldn’t react any other way’, says Putin

16:56 , Elly Blake

Vladimir Putin has said the Kremlin “couldn’t react any other way” following its invasion of Ukraine.

Said during a meeting with his security officials, the Russia leader added: “We were not given any other chances to act otherwise”.

He then said: ““We had to do it, because the risks were really serious for the whole existence of our country.”

Mr Putin added that Russia is part of the global economy and said does not intend to damage the system it is part of, warning that the West should not try to push it out of the economic system.

Pictured: People trying to board buses out of Ukrainian capital

16:29 , Elly Blake

(AP)

(AP)

Ukraine’s ambassador to US calls on the West to cut diplomatic ties with Russia

16:24 , Elly Blake

Ukraine's Ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, has called on friends and allies of the country to sever diplomatic ties with Russia.

Speaking from Washington, she called for more sanctions, military assistance to defend Ukraine, as well as humanitarian aid.

“We believe Russia should be discontinued from anything that diplomatic countries allowed them to be part of,” she said.

“It’s not okay for anyone who values peace to continue business as usual with Russia.”

Ms Markarova added she believed “the US is with us in this fight”.

Oksana Markarova (AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden expected to speak at 5.30pm

16:14 , Elly Blake

US President Joe Biden will deliver his remarks on the latest Ukraine developments at 5.30pm UK time.

We will be bringing you live updates of what he says.

Russia troops heading towards Ukrainian capital - MoD intelligence update

16:10 , Elly Blake

A Ministry of Defence intelligence update at 4pm said Russian troops based in Belarus were moving towards the Ukrainian capital.

The update said: “Russia has conducted an air assault on an airfield on the outskirts of” the Ukrainian capital and that “strikes have been delivered through a combination of Russian ground, air and sea-launched missiles and by artillery bombardment”.

The update said the strikes had targeted military infrastructure – especially command and control and air defence installations – and that the Ukrainian forces had “put up a staunch resistance and continue to hold key cities”.

But it added that “heavy casualties have been suffered on both sides, although exact numbers are currently unclear”.

Russian troops trying to seize control of Chernobyl, says Ukrainian president

15:51 , Elly Blake

Fighting has broken out near Chernobyl, the president of Ukraine has said.

Volodymr Zelensky said Russian troops were trying to seize control of the nuclear power plant, after arriving from the direction of Belarus.

“Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated,” Mr Zelensky said.

The plant was the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident when a nuclear reactor exploded in April 1986, spewing radioactive waste across Europe.

It lies 80 miles north of the Ukrainian capital.

Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to @SwedishPM. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Ukraine’s ambassador to UK calls for no-fly zone

15:37 , Elly Blake

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, called for a no-fly zone to be put in place over his country.

Speaking to journalists in London, Mr Prystaiko said the country wanted “something which only Nato can provide” and that was a no-fly zone over the country.

Mr Prystaiko said anti-tank weapons supplied by the UK had been used against Russian tanks on Thursday, as he called on Nato to send troops into Ukraine.

He said “we should have started much earlier, maybe decades ago” to prepare for Russian aggression.

“That’s why we’ve been trying to get into Nato (for) all these years,” he said. “Because we always believed this would come.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko (AFP via Getty Images)

Pictured: French President Macron attends a virtual G7 leaders' meeting on Ukraine conflict

15:29 , Daniel Keane

French president Emmanuel Macron is pictured here speaking to G7 leaders in a video-conference on the Ukraine crisis.

It comes after Mr Macron told the French public that the events of last night “mark a turning point in the history of Europe”.

“We will respond to this act of war without weakness, with cold blood, determination and unity,” he added.

(REUTERS)

Zelensky claims Russian soldiers attempting to seize Chernobyl

15:15 , Daniel Keane

President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that Russian soldiers are attempting to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

“Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated,” he said.

There are also reports that a nuclear waste storage facility was destroyed amid the fighting.

More on this to follow.

Protests erupt across the world

14:53 , Daniel Keane

People assembled in major cities across the globe on Thursday to protest Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, writes Josh Salisbury.

In London, a demonstration organised by the London Euromaidan group and other Ukrainian activists, urged the Russian leader to “stop this war now” after Ukraine was hit by missiles on Thursday morning.

Mass protests were also held in Berlin, Barcelona, The Hague in the Netherlands, Warsaw, Thessaloniki in Greece among others.

Protesters could be seen holding banners which read: “When the last Ukrainian soldier falls, Putin will come for you”.

(AP)

Putin’s ‘bandit rule must fail’, says Starmer

14:49 , Daniel Keane

Sir Keir Starmer has said Vladimir Putin’s “bandit rule” must fail.

The Labour leader added: “This must be a turning point in our history. We must look back and say that this terrible day was actually when Putin doomed himself to defeat.

“He seeks division, so we must stay united. He hopes for inaction, so we must take a stand. He believes that we are too corrupted to do the right thing, so we must prove him wrong. I believe we can, but only if we stand together.”

PM says ‘western inaction would have unthinkable consequences’

14:39 , Daniel Keane

Boris Johnson has stressed that “Western inaction or under-reaction would have unthinkable consequences” in a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The PM said allies “must now make a concerted effort to bring the strongest possible sanctions to bear on the Putin regime”.

"The Prime Minister said that President Putin must fail and achieving that will require the Western world to isolate him both politically and economically," a spokesperson said.

"The Prime Minister welcomed Germany's decision to suspend the Nord Stream 2 pipeline but said that allies must now make a concerted effort to bring the strongest possible sanctions to bear on the Putin regime.

"The Prime Minister underscored that Western inaction or under-reaction would have unthinkable consequences. The leaders agreed to stay in close contact and to discuss our response further in this afternoon's meeting of G7 leaders."

UK ‘must brace for economic pain’, says Starmer

14:24 , Daniel Keane

Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK must be braced for "economic pain" as it feels repercussions from sanctions against Russia.

In a televised address, the Labour leader said: "We must prepare ourselves for difficulties here. We will see economic pain as we free Europe from dependence on Russian gas and clean our institutions from money stolen from the Russian people.

"But the British public have always been willing to make sacrifice to defend democracy on our continent and we will again."

PM discusses ‘chilling developments’ with Norwegian leader

14:18 , Daniel Keane

Boris Johnson has discussed the "chilling developments" in Ukraine with the Norwegian prime minister.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: "Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Store today.

"The leaders discussed the chilling developments overnight and the Prime Minister said he believed the full and violent invasion of Ukraine we have witnessed signalled a dark time for Europe and a disaster for the world.

"Both updated on their planned sanctions to punish Russia for its appalling actions, and agreed on the need for continued co-ordination on economic measures to ensure they have maximum impact.

"The Norwegian prime minister said he looked forward to hosting UK armed forces in Norway in the coming weeks as part of the long-planned military exercise Cold Response.

"The leaders agreed to stay in close contact in the coming days."

PM woken at 4am as Russia invaded Ukraine

13:55 , Josh Salisbury

Boris Johnson was woken at 4am on Thursday to be told of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, writes Nicholas Cecil, the Standard’s Political Editor.

Shortly after 7.30am, he chaired a meeting of Whitehall’s COBRA emergency committee on the crisis.

Ukraine foreign minister: Allies should cut ties with Russia

13:49 , Josh Salisbury

Ukraine’s foreign minister has called on allies to cut diplomatic ties with Russia in solidarity after the invasion.

Dmytro Kuleba said: “Ukraine has severed diplomatic relations with Russia. I call on all our partners to do the same.

“By this concrete step you will demonstrate that you stand by Ukraine and categorically reject the most blatant act of aggression in Europe since WWII.”

Eurovision plans to allow Russia to compete despite calls for ban

13:34 , Josh Salisbury

Eurovision plans to still allow Russia to compete in the competition, despite Putin’s invasion of Europe’s second largest country.

Organisers said May’s competition was a "non-political cultural event" and appeared to dismiss suggestions that Russia's attack on its neighbour would result in the country being banned for 2022.

Ukrainian state broadcaster UA:PBC had called on the European Broadcasting Union, which produces the event, to suspend Russia's membership of the contest.

"The EBU's public broadcaster members in both Russia and Ukraine have committed to participating in this year's event in Turin and we are currently planning to welcome artists from both countries to perform in May,” said the Eurovision organisers in a statement.

EU ‘will host Ukrainian refugees'

13:29 , Josh Salisbury

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has said the European Union is prepared to welcome refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

“Explicit contingency plans are in place to welcome and host immediately those refugees from Ukraine,” she told a Brussels press conference.

“We hope that there will be as little as possible refugees but we are prepared for them and they are welcome.”

80 missile strikes on Ukraine in less than 12 hours - MOD

13:21 , Josh Salisbury

There have been more than 80 missile strikes against Ukrainian targets by the Russian military since the invasion began early this morning, said the British Ministry of Defence.

In an intelligence update, the department said: “Russia has today further violated Ukrainian sovereignty. There are no justifications for this”.

Russian forces are streaming over the border, said officials, amid reports of civilian casualties.

Troops have been advancing from the North and North East, the East, and south from Crimea, said the update. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Watch: Klitschko brothers issue call for international partners to unite over Russia invasion

13:11 , Daniel Keane

Lib Dems call for Parliament to sit through weekend to pass Russia sanctions

13:01 , Daniel Keane

The Liberal Democrats called for Parliament to sit through the weekend, "day and night" if necessary, to pass the strongest possible sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Leader Sir Ed Davey said: "We must stand with the people of Ukraine and provide them with humanitarian and military aid while unleashing the severest of sanctions against Putin and his cronies.

"The era of Russian interference in this country must come to an end. Much of the legislation needed is ready to go - it must be brought before MPs immediately.

"Parliament must sit this weekend, day and night if we have to, to pass the necessary measures and impose the most punitive of sanctions upon Putin's regime."

Putin ‘must feel the wrath of the democratic world', says Sturgeon

12:39 , Daniel Keane

Vladimir Putin must "feel the wrath of the democratic world" after Russia mounted a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking at First Minister's Questions at Holyrood, the First Minister said she "wanted to condemn in the strongest possible terms the unprovoked, imperialist aggression of Vladimir Putin".

She said: "There can be no doubt he must face the severest of consequences.

"Sanctions on him and his network of oligarch and agents, their expulsion from countries across the world, sanctions on his banks and their ability to borrow and function, sanctions on his energy and mineral companies, and here in the UK immediate clean-up of the swirl of dirty Russian money in the city of London.

"But just as Putin must face and feel the wrath of the democratic world, the people of Ukraine must feel and not just hear our support and our solidarity."

Nato: An attack on one of us is an attack on us all

12:23 , Daniel Keane

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said any attack by Russia on an alliance member would be regarded as an attack on all.

Speaking at Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Stoltenberg said: “Nato’s core task is to protect and defend all allies. There must be no room for miscalculation or misunderstanding.

“An attack on one will be regarded as an attack on all. This is our collective security guarantee.”

He said Nato ambassadors had agreed to activate the alliance’s defence plans, enabling it to deploy forces to where they are needed.

“This is a prudent and defensive step to protect and shield allied nations during this crisis,” he said.

‘We will agree massive package of sanctions’, says PM

12:08 , Daniel Keane

Boris Johnson said the "hideous and barbaric venture" of Russian President Vladimir Putin "must end in failure".

He said: "It's because we've been so alarmed in recent months at Russian intimidation that the UK became one of the first countries in Europe to send defensive weaponry to help the Ukrainians.

"Other allies have now done the same and we will do what more we can in the days ahead.

"Today, in concert with our allies we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy. And to that end, we must also collectively cease the dependence on Russian oil and gas that for too long has given Putin his grip on Western politics.

"Our mission is clear. Diplomatically, politically, economically, and eventually, militarily, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure."

(Getty Images)

PM: ‘This is an attack on democracy’

12:05 , Daniel Keane

Mr Johnson addresses the Ukrainian people.

He sayss: “We are with you. We are praying with you and your families and we are on your side. If the months ahead are grim and the flame of freedom burns low, I know that it will burn bright again in Ukraine.”

Turning to the British people, he goes on: “We will do everything to keep our country safe. We are joined by our allies and we will work with them and ensure the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine is restored.

“This is an attack on democracy and freedom... it is about the right of the free European people to choose their own future.”

PM: Our worst fears have been realised

12:02 , Daniel Keane

Boris Johnson has begun his address to the nation.

He says: “Our worst fears have now come true and our warnings have proved tragically accurate.

“President Putin has unleashed war in our European continent.

“Innumerable missiles and bombs have been raining down on an entirely innocent population. A vast invasion is underway.

“This is not in the famous phrase ‘some faraway country of which we know little’. Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy and the right to choose its own destiny.”

Nato condemns invasion as ‘blatant violation of international law'

11:48 , Daniel Keane

Nato Secertary-General Jens Stoltenberg has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a "blatant violation" of international law.

Speaking at Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Stoltenberg said he was calling a virtual summit of alliance leaders on Friday to discuss the "serious threat" to security in the region.

"This is a grave moment of the security of Europe. Russia's unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine is putting countless lives at risk," he said.

"This is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long planned invasion.

"It is a blatant violation of international law, an act of aggression against a sovereign, independent and peaceful country and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security."

UEFA calls emergency meeting over Champions League final

11:36 , Daniel Keane

UEFA have called an urgent meeting over the Champions League final, which is currently set to be held in St Petersburg.

The football body tweeted: “Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine, the UEFA president has called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for 10:00 CET on Friday 25 February, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions.

“Further communication will be made after the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee.”

Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine, the UEFA president has called an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for 10:00 CET on Friday 25 February, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions. — UEFA (@UEFA) February 24, 2022

Archbishop of Canterbury condemns invasion

11:19 , Daniel Keane

The Archbisops of Canterbury and York have condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine as "an act of great evil".

In a joint statement, the Most Rev Justin Welby and the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell have urging Christians to make Sunday a day of prayer for Ukraine, Russia and for peace.

"The horrific and unprovoked attack on Ukraine is an act of great evil," they said.

"Placing our trust in Jesus Christ, the author of peace, we pray for an urgent ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian forces.

"We call for a public decision to choose the way of peace and an international conference to secure long-term agreements for stability and lasting peace.

"We invite Christians to make this Sunday a day for prayer for Ukraine, Russia and for peace.

"We also give our support to the call from Pope Francis for a global day of prayer and fasting for peace on Ash Wednesday, March 2."

Nato agrees to beef up eastern flank

11:01 , Daniel Keane

Nato envoys have agreed to beef up air, land and sea forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia.

More to follow on this breaking development shortly.

Russian ambassador summoned to Foreign Office

10:49 , Daniel Keane

The Russian ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Office.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted: “I have summoned the Russian ambassador to meet me and explain Russia’s illegal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“We will be imposing severe sanctions and rallying countries in support of Ukraine.”

Fears that war could spark ‘biggest humanitarian crisis since WW2'

10:44 , Daniel Keane

Bolton branch chairman of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) Yaroslaw Tymchyshyn said he thought the situation could become the "largest humanitarian disaster this side of the Second World War".

He said a GoFundMe page had been set up by the AUGB and branches across the country would accept donations to help with medical care.

He said he and colleagues at the branch were "totally and utterly shocked".

He added: "Many, many years ago we demonstrated outside the Russian Embassy when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union to get the Russians out.

"We're now having to do this again. I never ever suspected in my lifetime, especially after 1991, that this would happen again.

"I was in Ukraine on August 24, 1991 when Ukraine was declared independent.

"When that news filtered through it was tears of joy, this morning it is tears of desperation."

Ukrainian MP calls on UK to send UN peacekeepers

10:34 , Daniel Keane

A Ukrainian MP has called on the UK to lead efforts to send UN peacekeepers to the country following Russia's invasion.

Dmytro Natalukha, chair of the Ukrainian parliament's economic affairs committee, said the UK could use the UN General Assembly to bypass likely Russian attempts to block action in the Security Council.

He said: "There is a precedent in international law when the UN introduced a peacekeeping contingent by the decision of the Assembly alone, without the consent of the Security Council."

The 1950 "Uniting for Peace" resolution allows the General Assembly to authorise military action when a "lack of unanimity" prevents the Security Council from exercising its "primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security".

Mr Natalukha said: "The UN could do the same today and hence bypass Russia's probable veto in the Security Council. We need a country that could take leadership in this."

Senior Tory MP calls on UK to provide air support

10:27 , Daniel Keane

Senior Tory MP David Davis said the West should provide air support to Ukraine.

He tweeted: “It is far too late to get boots on the ground but it is not too late to provide air support to the Ukrainian army which may neutralize Putin’s overwhelming armoured superiority.”

It is far too late to get boots on the ground but it is not too late to provide air support to the Ukrainian army which may neutralize Putin's overwhelming armoured superiority. — David Davis (@DavidDavisMP) February 24, 2022

Zelensky calls on people with ‘military experience’ to join fight against Russia

10:21 , Daniel Keane

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for people with military experience to “join the defence of Ukraine” and asked for blood donations to help wounded soldiers.

According to a live translation, he said: "Everyone who has military experience who can join the defence of Ukraine has to come to the military offices of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Please keep yourself updated on the information. We have wounded soldiers in hospitals that require blood donations, please join and donate your blood.

"We carry out serious work on the defence and every enterprise, every business person needs to help. Please look after your workers, your employees.

"All people should have all the necessary facilities and goods. The bank system of Ukraine has got the resources to protect this state, to protect the interests of Ukrainian nationals.

"I'm grateful to all the politicians who support Ukraine and defend our sovereignty."

Khan: ‘Russia must be held accountable'

10:14 , Daniel Keane

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has reacted to the invasion of Ukraine.

He said: “My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine this morning. I know many Ukrainian Londoners will be extremely worried about their families and friends.

“This is a dark day in our history, with Russia launching an unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation, which will lead to terrible human suffering.

“Russia must be held accountable, and I urge the UK Government to impose the hardest possible sanctions against all those linked to President Putin in London and across the country.”

40 dead so far, claims adviser to Zelensky

10:07 , Daniel Keane

An adviser to Ukraine’s president says about 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian attack on the country.

The Standard has not been able to independently verify these claims.

It came shortly after President Zelensky told the public: “We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities.

"We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of territorial defence with weapons in hands.

"We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine."

PM: ‘This is a catastrophe for our Continent’

09:58 , Daniel Keane

Boris Johnson has tweeted that the invasion of Ukraine is a “catastrophe for our Continent”.

He wrote: “This is a catastrophe for our continent. I will make an address to the nation this morning on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible.”

This is a catastrophe for our continent.



I will make an address to the nation this morning on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 24, 2022

Watch: Russian vehicles cross Ukraine border from Crimea

09:54 , Daniel Keane

Petrol and diesel prices reach new record highs

09:48 , Daniel Keane

Petrol and diesel prices have reached new record highs.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Wednesday was 149.43p, while diesel cost 152.83p.

PM to address the nation

09:38 , Daniel Keane

Boris Johnson’s statement in the Commons will take place at 5pm, it has just been confirmed.

He is expected to address the nation shortly.

Ukrainian airspace closed

09:34 , Daniel Keane

Ukraine's State Air Traffic Services Enterprise closed the country's airspace at 12.45am GMT on Thursday "due to the high risk of aviation safety for civil aviation".

It added: "The provision of air traffic services to civilian users of the airspace of Ukraine is suspended."

PM to make Commons statement

09:24 , Daniel Keane

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement on Ukraine to the House of Commons on Thursday.

It is expected to take place from approximately noon following an urgent question on the Horizon scandal and business questions with Commons Leader Mark Spencer.

Ireland promises ‘very direct and hard-hitting sanctions’

09:18 , Daniel Keane

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister promised “very direct and very hard-hitting” sanctions against Russia.

“We are not going to go to war with Russia, militarily,” Simon Coveney told RTE radio.

“But certainly I think the response in terms of sanctions will be very direct and very hard-hitting, and that means that the EU is also going to suffer as a result of those sanctions because undoubtedly there’ll be counter-sanctions from Russia.”

He said two Irish families are currently in Ukraine for surrogacy services and that Irish officials are working with them.

“We have been planning for this for a while. There are contingency plans in place. And we will obviously act in a way that maintains the safety of our people,” he said.

UK going to war in Russia is ‘possibility’, warns British general

09:10 , Daniel Keane

The UK going to war with Russia is a “possibility”, a British general said on Thursday, writes Rachael Burford.

Sir Richard Sherriff, who served as NATO’s deputy supreme commander from 2011 to 2014, said that allied forces could not yet deploy on the ground in Ukraine because it would spark a third world war.

But he added that if Russian troops did step into NATO territory it would constitute an attack and Britain would have to respond.

He told the BBC: “Absolutely there is a possibility that we as a nation will be at war with Russia.

“Because if Russia puts one bootstep across NATO territory. We are all at war with Russia, every single member of the NATO alliance, because under the NATO alliance, Article Five., says an attack on one is an attack all.

So we need to change off our mindset fundamentally. And that is why I say that our defence starts in UK on the front frontiers of NATO.”

General staff of the Ukrainian forces have said five Ukrainian planes and one helicopter have been shot down since a full Russian invasion began this morning.

British-Ukrainian student in Kyiv ‘woke to sound of explosions’

09:05 , Daniel Keane

A British-Ukrainian student living in Kyiv said she woke up to the sounds of explosions on Thursday morning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that a military operation had begun in Ukraine, and explosions have been heard in the capital and other major cities.

Valentina Butenko is studying politics at University College London, but returned to Ukraine a few weeks ago to offer help with the security crisis there.

“I woke up this morning to the sound of an explosion,” the 19-year-old, who has a British mother but was raised in Ukraine, told the PA news agency.

“I live on the outskirts of Kyiv so I expect it must have been pretty huge for me to hear it.

“Have been hearing explosions intermittently since 5am … the sky has lit up a few times although it seems to have calmed down slightly now.”

Read our full story here.

(Handout)

ITV journalist tweets image of explosion on horizon of Kiev

09:00 , Daniel Keane

This image, tweeted by ITV’s James Mates, shows a large explosion on the horizon of Kiev.

He wrote in the caption: “Sirens in Kyiv, explosions on the horizon. Putin has launched all out war. Reports of Russian forces moving towards Kharkiv, Mariupol, Odessa.”

(Twitter/JamesMates)

Former Ukrainian security chief warns Putin: ‘Do not underestimate us’

08:54 , Daniel Keane

Former Ukrainian national security chief Oleksandr Danylyuk warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has under-estimated the country’s ability to defend itself, saying “we will bury him”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “At the moment there are about 36,000 people in the reserve but in reality it’s much more.

“We’re talking about up to a million people who are able to take and defend a country, and this is something Putin will not be able to swallow.”

Ryanair cancels flights to Ukraine

08:46 , Daniel Keane

As expected, Ryanair has also cancelled flights to Ukraine for at least the next fortnight.

The airline said: “Due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace overnight and the apparent invasion by Russian forces, all Ryanair flights to/from Ukraine have been suspended for at least the next 14 days.

“All affected passengers will receive email notices later this morning and all flights to/from Ukraine have been removed from sale for at least the next four weeks until further information becomes available from EU safety agencies.

“Ryanair remains committed to our services to/from Ukraine and we look forward to restoring flight services there as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We sincerely regret and apologise for these unprecedented disruptions and any inconvenience that they will inevitably cause to our Ukrainian customers.”

Breaking: Security camera footage shows Russian military vehicles crossing into Ukraine

08:41 , Daniel Keane

Security camera footage shows Russian military vehicles crossing into Ukraine from Russian-annexed Crimea, according to reports.

The Press Association and the Associated Press news agencies both reported the development - though the images have not yet been publicised.

Wizz Air cancels flights to Ukraine

08:35 , Daniel Keane

In response to the Ukraine crisis, airline Wizz Air, which operates flights between Luton and the eastern European country, said: “Due to the current events in Ukraine and the airspace closure, Wizz Air regrets to inform our customers that the airline must temporarily suspend all flight operations in the country.

“Passengers booked on arriving or departing Ukrainian flights can find more information on wizzair.com, or alternatively via the airline’s call centre: 00380 893 202 532.

“The safety and security of our passengers and crew remains our number one priority and we hope normality will return to Ukraine soon.”

Britons urged to ‘get out of Ukraine immediately'

08:26 , Daniel Keane

Britons in Ukraine were today advised to get out “immediately” if they believed it is safe to do so, writes Nicholas Cecil.

The UK’s ambassador in Ukraine Melinda Simmons tweeted: “We advise ð¬ð§ nationals to leave Ukraine immediately if you judge that it is safe to do so from your location.

“Please call +380 44 490 3660 if you need assistance.”

Pictured: US Service members in Riga

08:25 , Daniel Keane

US service members are pictured standing in Riga International Airport, the capital of Latvia.

(via REUTERS)

Cost of living crisis will be ‘driven by war’, says Tugendhat

08:20 , Daniel Keane

Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat has said the cost-of-living crisis will become "driven by war", with gas and food prices in danger of rising much higher than expected.

He told the BBC: “The Russian people are still flying using planes with Rolls Royce and General Electric engines.

“The money still needs to be transferred and the cost of transferring that money still has an effect on the Russian Exchequer.

“The decisions made around Europe are absolutely going to shape the way Vladimir Putin sees this because the reality is that if we leave this to stand, if we let this pass, you can forget about petrol at £1.70 a litre, which is where it’s heading now. It will be significantly higher.”

He added: “10 per cent of the world’s wheat is grown in Ukraine and the idea that this year’s going to be a good crop, I’m afraid, is for the birds.

“This is absolutely one of those moments where we’re going to see the cost-of-living crisis driven by war.”

Putin ‘trying to bully international community’, says minister

08:11 , Daniel Keane

Foreign office minister James Cleverly has said Vladimir Putin is attempting to “bully” the international community.

He told BBC Breakfast: “It’s clear that he is trying to bully the international community, as he has attempted to bully Ukraine for years, and we will have none of it.

“The international community stands shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people in their defence of their homeland.

“If Vladimir Putin thinks that he can scare the international community away from supporting Ukrainians in defence of their homeland, he is absolutely wrong on that and should be under absolutely no illusion that we will continue to support the Ukrainian government and Ukrainian people.”

Breaking: FTSE plunges 200 points

08:06 , Daniel Keane

The London Stock Exchange’s leading FTSE 100 index plunged more than 200points, or 2.7 per cent, within moments of opening in reaction to Russia’s invasion ofUkraine.

More to follow on this breaking development.

Tugendhat condemns ‘vile act of war’

08:00 , Daniel Keane

Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat has condemned Russia’s “vile” act of war against Ukraine.

The Conservative MP told the BBC’s Today programme that Vladimir Putin’s actions could “not be tolerated” by any party and must be met with “extremely hard” penalties.

“I’m afraid weak sanctions like the ones that were imposed on Monday just encourage others to believe we are weak because we’re clearly not willing to do anything serious,” he said.

“So what that did, I’m afraid on Monday, was it didn’t deter, but encouraged, because it gave the suggestion or made clear that we weren’t wiling to do anything serious.

“If we are going to do sanctions, as I say, we need to do them extremely hard and extremely early.”

He added: “This is a vile act of war and an aggression which really cannot be tolerated by any party.”

Watch: Ukraine declares martial law and says ‘full-scale invasion’ has begun

07:55 , Daniel Keane

Putin ‘wants to rebuild Russian empire’, says Ukrainian MP

07:49 , Daniel Keane

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko said Putin wanted to “keep its people in fear” as he attempts to “rebuild the Russian empire”, writes Rachael Burford.

She said war was declared at 5am after hours of bombardment from Russian military in the east of the country and the Ukrainian parliament had this morning been force to vote for martial law.

She added that Russian soldiers had occupied had bombed Ukrainian airports and were now march on to Kyiv.

“We are not talking about civil war or any hints of civil war,” she told Sky News. “Ukraine is at war with Russia. A few hours before that the first shellings started.

“There are no separatists, these are Russian military who are attacking a sovereign independent country that is merely fighting for the right to exist.”

Breaking: Crude tops 100$ per barrel

07:46 , Daniel Keane

Brent crude topped 100 dollars per barrel after President Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s long-anticipated attack on Ukraine.

It comes amid fears that a war in Europe could disrupt global energy supplies.

Brent crude hit a high of $102.48 a barrel, the highest since September 2014, and was at $102.06 a barrel at 5.47am, up $5.22, or 5.4 per cent.

Russia is the world’s second-largest oil producer and mainly sells its crude to European refineries.

It is also the largest supplier of natural gas to Europe, providing about 35 per cent of the latter’s supply.

‘We will bring forward unprecedented sanctions’, says minister

07:38 , Daniel Keane

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly has been doing this morning’s media round as Boris Johnson chairs a Cobra meeting of senior ministers.

He told Sky News: “Unfortunately, as we feared it might and as we predicted it would, Vladimir Putin has used dis-information, he’s used lies, he’s used false flag activities to justify the unjustifiable, which is an invasion of Ukraine.

“In response to this, the UK will - in close alignment with our international partners - bring forward an unprecedented level of sanctions to punish this aggression and to hopefully persuade the people around Vladimir Putin that this is completely the wrong thing to do, and that he should reverse this attack.”

Von der Leyen: EU to freeze Russian assets

07:35 , Daniel Keane

EU Commission President Ursula on der Leyen has just been giving a press conference.

She said: “We condemn this barbaric attack and the cynical attempt to justify it. It is President Putin who is bringing war back to Europe.

“The EU and its people stand by Ukraine and its people.

“Russia’s target is not only Donbas or Ukraine - it is stability in Europe and the international order.

“Later today we will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions... We will freeze Russian assets in the European Union.”

‘This is an attack on democracy’, says Labour shadow defence sec

07:28 , Daniel Keane

Shadow defence secretary John Healey tweeted: “This Russian attack on Ukraine is an attack on democracy. It violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity every independent state has under international law.

“We stand united in condemning Putin. Our response must be hard and fast against Russia and to help the Ukrainians”.

This Russian attack on Ukraine is an attack on democracy. It violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity every independent state has under international law. We stand united in condemning Putin. Our response must be hard and fast against Russia and to help the Ukrainians — John Healey MP (@JohnHealey_MP) February 24, 2022

Locals gather in the Kiev metro

07:23 , Daniel Keane

One freelance journalist currently in Kiev has shared images of locals taking shelter in the Metro.

Another video posted by Chris York, a former reporter at the Huffington Post, shows an air raid siren going off in Kiev.

Staff now letting everyone down to platform level for free, still more people going the other way tho pic.twitter.com/mM3gcZqjIp — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) February 24, 2022

Pictured: Civilians flee Kiev

07:18 , Daniel Keane

Inhabitants of Kyiv are pictured leaving the city following pre-offensive missile strikes of the Russian armed forces and Belarus today.

In this image, a long line of traffic is seen on a main road in central Kyiv.

(Getty Images)

UK Civil Aviation Authority urged to ensure airlines to not fly over Ukraine

07:15 , Daniel Keane

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he has instructed the UK Civil Aviation Authority to ensure airlines avoid Ukraine airspace “to keep passengers and crew safe”.

He tweeted: “Following the horrific events overnight in Ukraine, I’ve instructed UK-CAA to ensure airlines avoid Ukraine airspace to keep passengers and crew safe.

“We continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and work with our international partners to respond to this act of aggression.”

Starmer: Putin’s actions will have ‘tragic consequences’

07:09 , Daniel Keane

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

He said in a statement this morning: “Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine is unprovoked and unjustifiable. His actions will have horrendous and tragic consequences that will echo throughout the world and throughout history.

“All those who believe in the triumph of democracy over dictatorship, good over evil, freedom over the jackboot of tyranny must now support the Ukrainian people. They have been cast onto the front line of a war, simply for existing.

“There can be no space for equivocation when faced with the evil that Putin has unleashed. His actions pose a grave threat to the international order on which we all depend.

“There will be dark days ahead. But Putin will learn the same lesson as Europe’s tyrants of the last century: that the resolve of the world is harder than he imagines and the desire for liberty burns stronger than ever. The light will prevail.”

Biden: The world will hold Russia accountable

07:04 , Daniel Keane

US President Joe Biden has denounced Russia’s decision to conduct a military operation in Ukraine as an “unprovoked and unjustified attack”, declaring “the world will hold Russia accountable”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the action during a televised address early on Thursday morning, saying the move was a response to threats from Ukraine.

Mr Biden said in a statement: “The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Read our full story here.

(AP)

Australian PM ‘considering 300 sanctions against Duma members'

06:59 , Daniel Keane

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his country is considering sanctions against 300 members of the Russian parliament over the attack on Ukraine.

He condemned Russia for the “brutal” and “unprovoked” attack, and said it should withdraw its troops.

UK Foreign Office urges people not to cross from Russia into Ukraine

06:54 , Daniel Keane

The UK Foreign Office has said people should not attempt to cross from Russia into Ukraine.

The official advice was updated on Thursday to say: “There are multiple reports of widespread military activity in Ukraine. You should not attempt to cross into Ukraine from Russia.”

Breaking: Russian military claims to have knocked out Ukraine’s air defence assets

06:53 , Daniel Keane

The Russian military says it has knocked out Ukraine’s air defence assets and the country’s airbases.

This has not yet been confirmed by the Ukrainian government or military.

The Russian ministry of defence denied reports that one of its aircraft had been shot down over Ukraine. Ukraine’s military said earlier that five Russian planes and one helicopter had been downed over its Luhansk region.

Russian rouble plummets 3% as Putin launches invasion

06:48 , Daniel Keane

The Russian rouble slumped 3 per cent last night to hit a new two-year low past 81 to the dollar after President Vladimir Putin launched military action in Ukraine.

By 8.20pm, the rouble was 3.1 per cent waker against the dollar at 81.26, earlier sinking to 81.3975, its weakest point since March 23, 2020.

It had lost 2.7 per cent to trade at 91.86 against the euro , earlier hitting 92 for the first time since April 2021.

Invasion of Ukraine ‘shocking and distressing'

06:42 , Daniel Keane

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan called the events in Ukraine "shocking" and "distressing".

She tweeted: "Shocking & distressing to follow events happening in Ukraine from here in Tokyo.

"Unprovoked attacks by Putin will be met with a united response.

"In my meetings with (Japanese) ministers today we are discussing (UK) & G7 partners standing together against outrageous aggression."

Shocking & distressing to follow events happening in #Ukraine 🇺🇦 from here in Tokyo.



Unprovoked attacks by #Putin will be met with a united response. In my meetings with 🇯🇵 ministers today we are discussing 🇬🇧 & G7 partners standing together against outrageous aggression. https://t.co/iquoliKKOz — Anne-Marie Trevelyan (@annietrev) February 24, 2022

‘Europe’s future is at stake says Ukraine’s foreign minister

06:34 , Sarah Harvey

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba warned Europe’s future is “at stake” and called for a widespread retaliation from the West.He tweeted: “The world must act immediately. Future of Europe & the world is at stake.

To do list:

1 Devastating sanctions on Russia NOW, including SWIFT

2. Fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats

3.Weapons, equipment for Ukraine

4. Financial assistance

5. Humanitarian assistance”

‘I woke up to the sound of an explosion'

06:28 , Sarah Harvey

A British-Ukrainian student living in Kyiv said she woke up to the sounds of explosions on Thursday morning.

Valentina Butenko is studying politics at University College London, but returned to Ukraine a few weeks ago to offer help with the security crisis there.

"I woke up this morning to the sound of an explosion," the 19-year-old, who has a British mother but was raised in Ukraine, told the PA news agency.

"I live on the outskirts of Kyiv so I expect it must have been pretty huge for me to hear it.

"Have been hearing explosions intermittently since 5am ... the sky has lit up a few times although it seems to have calmed down slightly now."

Ms Butenko said "a lot" of people are leaving the Ukrainian capital and roads out of the city are blocked making it "impossible to get out".

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss condemns Russian attack

06:26 , Sarah Harvey

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss condemned the “terrible act of aggression” by Russia in invading Ukraine.

She tweeted: “I strongly condemn the appalling, unprovoked attack President Putin has launched on the people of Ukraine.“We stand with Ukraine and we will work with our international partners to respond to this terrible act of aggression.”

Prime Minister to hold Cobra meeting

06:24 , Sarah Harvey

Britain slammed on Thursday the “horrific” Russian attacks on Ukraine with Boris Johnson chairing a meeting of Whitehall’s Cobra emergency committee at 7.30am.

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

“The Prime Minister will chair a COBR at 0730 to discuss the response to the horrific attacks in Ukraine this morning.”

Boris Johnson condemns ‘path of bloodshed'

06:22 , Sarah Harvey

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin has "chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction" with his attack on Ukraine and that the UK and its allies would respond "decisively".

I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps.



President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.



The UK and our allies will respond decisively. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 24, 2022

Britain’s ambassador to the Ukraine responds

06:18 , Sarah Harvey

Britain’s ambassador to Ukraine told of her “horror” at the Russian invasion.Melinda Simmons tweeted: “A wholly unprovoked attack on a peaceful country ðºð¦ is unfolding. Horrified.“Just because you’ve prepared and thought about this possibility for weeks and months doesn’t mean it isn’t shocking when it actually happens.”