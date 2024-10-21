Russell Wilson made sure to shout out Steelers teammate Justin Fields in a classy postgame interview

.

When the Steelers acquired quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason, the plan -- at least it seemed -- was to have Wilson play the role of starter and mentor to the former Bears quarterback. Yet, injuries to Wilson paved the way for Fields to begin the season as the starter, and matters could have turned awkward when Fields was ultimately benched this week.

Wilson, though, made it clear how much respect the two quarterbacks have for one another.

Head coach Mike Tomlin named Wilson as the starter for Sunday night's Week 7 matchup with the Jets. And despite Fields leading the Steelers to a 4-2 start, Fields' play wasn't good enough to hold onto the job. But 4-2 is still 4-2, and that was worth recognizing.

Russell Wilson after Steelers win in his first start: “We’re capable of a lot… we left a lot on the table.



“I also want to give credit to Justin, man. How he got us in this position. What a great player he is. Just this whole team.” pic.twitter.com/Sb3kaAe12I — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 21, 2024

After the Steelers' win on Sunday -- where Wilson threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another -- he made sure to shout out Fields in the postgame interview.

He said:

“I also want to give credit to Justin, man. How he got us in this position. What a great player he is."

Wilson certainly didn't have to do that, but that's what being a good teammate is all about.

